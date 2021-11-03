CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Cramer's Mad Money Recap 11/2: Avis Budget Group, Bed Bath & Beyond

By Scott Rutt
TheStreet
TheStreet
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yvlf8_0ckfP0ou00

Wednesday we'll hear again from the Federal Reserve, and Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers. If the market goes down, he'd be a buyer.

Cramer said Tuesday evening that there are many pundits who are critical of the Fed, and chairman Jay Powell, accusing him of being too soft on inflation. But Cramer reminded viewers that most of the inflation we're seeing is due to shortages, and shortages can't be fixed by destroying the economy with higher interest rates.

Case in point, the blowout earnings from Avis Budget Group (CAR) - Get Avis Budget Group, Inc. Report, the rental car giant that posted $10.74 a share in earnings even the analysts were only looking for $6.52. Shares of Avis immediately doubled as short sellers were blown out of the water and forced to sell.

Avis's results had nothing to do with interest rates and everything to do with the fact that America is out of cars and without semiconductors, we can't make more of them. That makes companies like Avis, which have lots of cars, a lot more valuable.

The rise in home prices, and everything that goes into a home, is also being driven by shortages. And while it's true that rising interest rates will curb demand, it won't make up for the millions of new homes America needs after decades of under-building.

Rising food prices also won't be fixed with higher interest rates, it will be fixed by finding more truckers to move the food from warehouses to store shelves.

All of these issues can only be fixed by time, Cramer concluded and Jay Powell knows that. That's why Cramer's so bullish and why he'd be a buyer on any Fed-induced weakness tomorrow. The bears and inflation hawks will be out in force tomorrow, but as the shorts of Avis and Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) - Get Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Report learned today, good news can be very bad for your portfolio if you're on the wrong side of the trade.

Executive Decision: DuPont

In his first "Executive Decision" segment, Cramer spoke with Ed Breen, executive chairman and CEO of DuPont (DD) - Get DuPont de Nemours, Inc. Report, the chemical maker that saw its shares surge 9% after posting strong earnings and announcing the acquisition of Rogers Corp. for $5.2 billion.

Breen said DuPont has been on a five-year journey to transform itself and Tuesday's announcement of the acquisition is the last big move in that plan. Rogers gives DuPont exposure into several fast-growing end markets, including 5G wireless, consumer electronics along with clean energy and wind turbines. The combined company will be faster growing, with better gross margins and far less cyclical than in the past.

DuPont has a stable of great, trusted brands, Breen continued. They include Tyvek and Corian, which are critical for housing and construction, and Kevlar, which helps keep our military and law enforcement safe. DuPont is also making strides in automotive, a segment which is growing at 15%.

Breen was bullish on DuPont's outlook as the world's economies continue to recover. He said everything from autos to construction to manufacturing is slowly recovering.

Executive Decision: Estee Lauder

For his second "Executive Decision" segment, Cramer also spoke with Fabrizio Freda, CEO of Estee Lauder (EL) - Get Estee Lauder Companies Inc. Class A Report, the beauty company which opened lower after reporting earnings, but rallied 4.1%, by the close.

Freda explained that Estee Lauder has multiple growth drivers, so that the company can always deliver for shareholders no matter what the environment they find themselves in. Shares of Estee Lauder are up 27% for the year.

Freda added that as consumers went back to school and began going back to work, demand for beauty products grew as they expected. Sales in China were also strong as the growing Chinese middle class flocks to health and beauty products.

As for the company's growing gross margins, Freda said that Estee Lauder is constantly optimizing its operations, and that was especially true during the pandemic. Coupled with innovation, his company was able to exceed expectations.

Freda also commented on Estee Lauder's reverse mentoring program, which pairs executives with lower level employees. He said the program has been highly successful in staying in touch with consumers and learning about the latest trends and technologies. "We will never lose touch with consumers," he said.

Chegg's Hard Lesson

In his "No Huddle Offense" segment, Cramer opined on the terrible, and surprising, results from Chegg (CHGG) - Get Chegg, Inc. Report, the education services company that plunged 49%.

According to the company, there are not only fewer students attending college, those students are taking fewer, and less rigorous, courses that require less of Chegg's textbooks and other services.

Between mental exhaustion, robust job opportunities and the astronomical cost of higher education, it's no wonder students are hitting the pause button on their education. But Cramer said this trend would be a tragedy if it continues over the long term. College is not only an opportunity to learn and socialize, it's also an opportunity to challenge yourself to learn from some of the best minds out there. To skip that, would be a shame.

Lightning Round

Here's what Jim Cramer had to say about some of the stocks that callers offered up during the Mad Money Lightning Round Tuesday evening:

Blink Charging (BLNK) - Get Blink Charging Co Report: "I think these are too risky to recommend."

Mimecast (MIME) - Get Mimecast Limited Report: "This is one of the hottest stocks. Go for it!"

Heartland Express (HTLD) - Get Heartland Express, Inc. Report: "I'm going to suggest you go with United Parcel Service (UPS) - Get United Parcel Service, Inc. Class B Report."

American States Water (AWR) - Get American States Water Company Report: "This is a solid grower. I like the company and you can sleep at night owning it."

Bakkt Holdings BKKT: "This is a meme stock, so no comment."

Zenvia ZENV: "Why don't people like this stock? This is an interesting company."

To sign up for TheStreet's free Daily Booyah! newsletter with all of the latest articles and videos please click here.

Comments / 0

Related
investing.com

Bed Bath & Beyond vs. Target: Which Retail Stock is a Better Buy?

Even though the economy has been facing rising inflation and supply chain disruptions of late, the retail industry has seen a consistent rise in sales over the past three months on job growth and increasing consumer spending ahead of the holiday season. So, both Target (TGT) and Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) are well-positioned to see sales growth in the coming months. But which of these stocks is a better buy now? Read onto find out.Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) and Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) are two prominent players in the retail industry. TGT in Minneapolis, Minn., is a general merchandise retailer that offers food assortments, apparel, accessories, home decor products, electronics, seasonal offerings, and beauty and household essentials through its stores and digital channels. As of January 30, 2021, the company operated approximately 1,897 stores. In comparison, BBBY in Union, N.J., operates a chain of retail stores that sells domestic merchandise, home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products internationally. It also operates Decorist, an online interior design platform that provides personalized home design services. BBBY operated 1,020 stores as of February 27, 2021.
RETAIL
Benzinga

Bed Bath & Beyond Insider Trades $285K In Company Stock

John Fleming, at Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY), made a large insider buy on November 5, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday showed that Fleming purchased 15,000 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond at at a price of $19.00. The total transaction amounted to $285,000.
BATH TOWNSHIP, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Powell
Person
Estee Lauder
Person
Jim Cramer
investing.com

Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Rallies on Citron Bullish Call

Investing.com — Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (NASDAQ:BBBY) shares rallied over 11% Friday after Citron Research said the "stock is on sale." Citron cited the company's recent announcement that it was accelerating its $1 billion share repurchase program to be completed by fiscal 2021. BBBY shares are trading at $22.40...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why Bed Bath & Beyond Shares Are Rising

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) shares are trading higher after Citron Research issued a long report. Bed Bath & Beyond shares were also trading higher on Tuesday and Wednesday after the company announced a partnership with Kroger. Bed Bath & Beyond also announced it expects to complete its $1 billion three-year share repurchase plan by the end of FY21 and announced the launch of its new digital marketplace.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Avis Budget Group#Mad Money#The Federal Reserve#Fed#Get Avis Budget Group#Dupont
Benzinga

3 Bed Bath & Beyond Analysts On Kroger Partnership, Stock Buyback And More

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) stock is spiking sharply Wednesday in reaction to a trio of announcements from the home furnishing retailer made late Tuesday. The Bed Bath & Beyond Analysts: Raymond James analyst Bobby Griffin maintained a Market Perform rating on Bed Bath & Beyond shares. Telsey Advisory...
ECONOMY
Business Insider

Tesla Remains Top-Discussed Stock on WallStreetBets; Avis Budget, Bed Bath & Beyond And These Are Other Top Trends Today

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) continues to be the most-discussed stock on Reddit’s r/WallStreetBets forum as of Tuesday night, while Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR), GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME), Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) and Ocugen Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) are also seeing high interest. What Happened: Electric vehicle maker Tesla is seeing the...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Housing
Country
China
Reuters

Bed Bath & Beyond ignites interest in retail darlings

(Reuters) - Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc jumped 33% on Wednesday as news of an accelerated share buyback plan and tie-up with Kroger reignited the interest of retail investors in the heavily shorted stock. The home products maker was tethered to the meme stocks phenomenon this year where...
RETAIL
Washington Post

Bed Bath & Beyond enjoys meme stock resurgence

Investors in Bed Bath & Beyond have reason to rejoice: The stock surged as much as 50 percent Wednesday amid a wave of announcements involving the launch of a digital marketplace, a partnership with grocery giant Kroger and a $1 billion share buyback program that is running well ahead of schedule.
ECONOMY
Business Insider

Analyst Ratings For Bed Bath & Beyond

Over the past 3 months, 8 analysts have published their opinion on Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent...
ECONOMY
Street.Com

5 Top Stock Gainers for Wednesday: Bed Bath & Beyond, CVS, Uber

Stocks closed at record highs for the third straight day Wednesday after the Federal Reserve said that later this month it would begin slowing the pace of its $120 billion in monthly bond purchases. Here are some of the big movers in the stock market on Wednesday:. 1. Bed Bath...
STOCKS
Street.Com

Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Soars on Suspected Investor Short Squeeze

Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) - Get Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Report shares soared on Wednesday, gained more than 25%, after the retailer made a flurry of announcements including the launch of a digital marketplace that will sell goods from third-parties, igniting a suspected short-squeeze on the stock. At...
MARKETS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
66K+
Post
239K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy