Penfield, NY

Ex-Assembly GOP Leader pleads guilty to driving while impaired

By WROC Staff, Matt Driffill
 4 days ago

PENFIELD, N.Y. ( WROC ) — Ex-New York State Assembly Minority Leader Brian Kolb pleaded guilty to charges of driving while ability impaired on Monday in Penfield Town Court.

Kolb was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated on New Year’s Eve in 2019. After the arrest, he stepped down from his position as Assembly Minority Leader but maintained that he would stay in office. Shortly thereafter, however, Kolb announced he would not seek reelection .

According to police, Kolb blew twice the legal limit on a breathalyzer test. He was driving his state-owned SUV when it slid into a ditch at the end of his driveway in Victor. According to the police report, Kolb initially blamed his wife .

As a result of his guilty plea, Kolb’s license will be suspended for 90 days. He’ll also face a $500 fine and $260 surcharge. Kolb will have to attend a victim impact panel, and complete an impaired driving course as well. DWAI is a traffic violation in New York, not a misdemeanor like DWI or felony like aggravated DWI.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

