Lee Greenwood Sets ’40 Years of Hits’ Tour Dates for 2022

By Keeli Parkey
 4 days ago
If you’re a fan of Lee Greenwood, here is some news that is going to make you very happy! The 78-year-old singer and songwriter is about to head out on a lengthy tour!. This tour for the “God Bless The U.S.A.” singer will begin in January 2022, according to Taste of...

