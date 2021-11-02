Lee Greenwood Sets ’40 Years of Hits’ Tour Dates for 2022

Following the release of her latest EP, Trying Not to Think About It, JoJo has announced a 45-date tour in 2022. The first leg of the trek kicks off February 19, 2022, in Edmonton, AB, making stops in Seattle, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Nashville, Detroit, and Chicago, before concluding in Ottawa, Ontario on April 16th. JoJo will then kick off the second leg of the tour on May 3 in London, England, heading to Scotland, Germany, Italy, and Denmark, before wrapping on May 30 in Stockholm, Sweden. Said JoJo: “Performing live is one of my favorite parts of being an artist. It felt so right being back onstage for those dates in October, and I can’t wait to do it on a bigger scale in more cities next year!”

CELEBRITIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO