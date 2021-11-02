CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Infrastructure bill battle continues in Washington, DC and in West Virginia

By Mark Curtis
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0inhzr_0ckfNIPT00

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Two critical bills to upgrade the nation’s infrastructure appear stalled in Congress.

One of the bills would spend a trillion dollars upgrading American roads, bridges and highways, commonly referred to as physical infrastructure. The second bill would provide nearly two trillion dollars for child care assistance, pre-kindergarten, and home health care for seniors, known as social infrastructure. Some critics call both bills too expensive.

Manchin urges passage of infrastructure bill; still uneasy on social spending package

“We are opposed to it because it’s going to drive inflation, it’s going to raise taxes on the middle class and we’re encouraging West Virginians to reach out to Senator Manchin and encourage him to have the courage to stand up against his own party and the status quo in Washington,” said Jason Huffman, Americans for Prosperity of WV.

But advocates for social infrastructure say it makes no sense to build roads if you can’t help parents get to jobs.

White House and Congress move closer to a massive infrastructure deal; West Virginia reacts

“Well, people need child care in order to get to work. If we want people to get back to work, then we need child care. But there is some child care support in this,” said Gary Zuckett, West Virginia Citizen Action Group.

In Washington, Senator Joe Manchin remains the key swing vote but wants to know the total economic impact before committing his vote either way.

“I’m very concerned about inflation. I hear all the time from West Virginians that the price of gas and them going to work is very hard on them. The price of groceries,” said Sen Joe Manchin, (D) West Virginia.

A bipartisan Senate passed the physical infrastructure bill, but so far the House has blocked it for lack of social infrastructure.

“It has been sitting over in the House since summer. Very frustrating for me because I think we could have already been starting on projects that we desperately need,” said Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, (R) West Virginia.

Right now the bill also includes money to greatly expand broadband, especially in rural states such as West Virginia.

“As for when there might be a vote in Congress, well the reconciliation vote is still being drafted and you can’t have a vote until that is done,” said Mark Curtis, 13 News Chief Political Reporter.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.

Comments / 1

Related
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia Senator cosponsors bill to block payment to illegal immigrants

U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) cosponsored legislation to prevent the U.S. Treasury Department from using its Judgment Fund to provide payments to thousands of migrants who entered the country illegally. The move was done after it was reported the Biden administration is considering paying immigrants  $450,000 per person. “Under any circumstance, rewarding illegal immigrants […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS Pittsburgh

House Of Representatives Expected To Vote On Infrastructure Bill And Social Safety Net Legislation

WASHINGTON (KDKA) – In just hours, the U.S. House of Representatives will be voting on two crucial bills. Included in these bills are things like child care, which impacts families now more than ever with so many parents working from home. According to those familiar with the plan, the House will meet at 8:00 a.m. this morning to debate and vote on the Build Back Better legislation, which is a key part of President Joe Biden’s social safety net plan. After that, a vote on the bipartisan infrastructure bill will likely follow. The bipartisan infrastructure bill encompasses everything from bridges,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia challenges vaccine mandate

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey partnered with six other attorneys general to file a petition before the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals challenging the Biden Administration’s vaccine mandate for private sector employees. The coalition asked the court to review the emergency temporary standard issued by the Biden Administration’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), which requires […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Government
State
West Virginia State
State
Washington State
WTRF- 7News

Manchin’s concerns continue to stall the $1.75 trillion ‘Build Back Better’ package

W.Va. (WTRF) – Democrat lawmakers in Washington continue to try and push through President Biden’s “Build Back Better” agenda, with a bipartisan infrastructure bill and a reconciliation bill. But Democrat Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia still has big concerns over the 1.75-TRILLION dollar price tag. Manchin has concerns about transparency of the actual price, […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
HuffingtonPost

Sen. Joe Manchin Was A Headliner At A Secretive Coal CEOs' Confab

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), a key foil of Democratic plans to fight climate change, was a top speaker at a recent secretive confab of coal company executives. Manchin’s role was revealed when the event program and a video touting the “Coal and Investment Leadership Forum” in September was unearthed by an investigative journalist for Documented. The three-day, invitation-only event was held in Virginia at the luxe Olde Farm golf resort, owned by Jim McGlothlin, a founding partner of the United Coal Co., Documented reported Monday.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Manchin
Lootpress

Capito, Manchin Announce $1 Million for NASA Research Infrastructure Development Project in West Virginia

WASHINGTON, DC (LOOTPRESS) – U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) and Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, today announced a total of $1,000,000 from NASA’s Established Program to Stimulate Competitive Research (EPSCoR) program to West Virginia University (WVU). The funding will be distributed over the next five years and will be used to support the implementation of the West Virginia Research Infrastructure Development (WV RID) Project, which will focus on building the core strength needed to develop competitive research and technology development methods and activities for the solution of scientific and technical problems at WVU.
CONGRESS & COURTS
WOWK 13 News

Manchin urges passage of infrastructure bill; still uneasy on social spending package

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin is addressing his concerns with President Joe Biden’s social spending package. He says before debating this, it’s time to vote on the traditional infrastructure bill. The framework for the $1.75 trillion social spending bill was trimmed down from the original $3.5 trillion one and on Monday, […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
WVNews

Hoyer: West Virginia task force to continue beyond pandemic

FAIRMONT — The task force of experts assembled by Gov. Jim Justice to aid the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic will continue to operate even after the present crisis is over, according to James Hoyer. Hoyer, retired adjutant general of the West Virginia National Guard and one of the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Social Infrastructure#Bills#Wowk#West Virginians#Americans#White House#Senate
CBS Denver

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis Applauds Congress’ Vote To Pass Infrastructure Bill

DENVER (CBS4) – As Congress passed President Joe Biden’s $1 trillion infrastructure package, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis praised the action. The House passed the measure 228-206 late Friday. “I’m thrilled that Congress has passed with bipartisan support this once-in-a-generation opportunity to improve our roads, create new jobs, improve our drinking water, and tackle climate change,” he said partly in a statement on Saturday morning. (credit: CBS) Thirteen Republicans, mostly moderates, supported the legislation while six of Democrats’ farthest left members opposed it. President Biden called it a “monumental step forward for the nation.” “Finally, infrastructure week,” Biden told reporters. “I’m so happy to say that: infrastructure week.” Congressman...
COLORADO STATE
FOX8 News

House approves $1 trillion infrastructure bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House approved a $1 trillion package of road and other infrastructure projects after Democrats resolved a months-long standoff between progressives and moderates, notching a victory that President Joe Biden and his party had become increasingly anxious to claim. The House passed the measure 228-206 late Friday, prompting prolonged cheers from the […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
Radar Online.com

Protestors Say Joe Manchin Tried To Hit Them With His Luxury Car As Votes On Key Biden Bills Stall

A viral video shows protestors swarming the Maserati of Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and the protestors claim the congressman tried to mow them down. Manchin has become a focal person in U.S. politics as he holds a key vote for President Joe Biden’s agenda. A video posted on social media shows supports surrounding his luxury car in a Washington D.C. parking garage.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WTRF- 7News

WTRF- 7News

7K+
Followers
882
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Wheeling/Stuebenville news & weather stories, and we do what we do to make the Ohio Valley & the rest of West Virginia a better place to live.

 https://www.wtrf.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy