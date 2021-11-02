‘So Confused’: DIA Travelers Try To Navigate New Security Checkpoint Changes
4 days ago
DENVER (CBS4) – If you are flying out of Denver International Airport there are some big changes in place now. The airport has been plagued recently by lack of parking and long security lines, but new measures have taken effect to try to ease those problems. The first thing...
Flight cancelations can be caused by bad weather, air traffic delays, and mechanical issues. But what happens when travelers become stranded? What can airlines do for their customers? What can consumers do for themselves? TravelAwaits reached out to retired American Airlines flight attendant Kentrell Charles to see what you should do if an airline cancels your flight. The travel pro gave us these six questions to ask if your flight is canceled.
Vaccine mandates and mask requirements have made air travel a safer option for people this year, even amid the continued spread of COVID. But while passengers may have the comfort of safety while flying, it's getting on those flights that is proving to be a massive headache. In early October, Southwest Airlines canceled nearly 2,000 flights, leaving thousands of passengers stranded at airports across the country. Later that month, Alaska Airlines announced that it was cutting some of its flights between two cities in November and December. Now, another major airline has just announced that it's dropping flight service to and from several cities over the next two months. Read on to find out if any of your upcoming trips are in jeopardy.
Major U.S. airlines have had a tumultuous last couple years, as the COVID pandemic effectively halted air travel for most people in the country. But as more and more people get back into the groove of flying, airfare prices are rising accordingly. United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby recently warned travelers that they are likely to see price hikes soon, especially with a major increase in travel over the holidays. Experts say there are things you can do to avoid making your trip even more expensive, and one comes down to the way you book your ticket. Read on to find out what you should never do when booking a flight on United or Delta.
DENVER — Denver International Airport (DIA) is making changes as it continues to deal with an influx of passengers, staffing shortages and construction. Travelers will see changes to security checkpoints beginning Tuesday. Starting Tuesday, TSA will have a “Travel-Lite” lane at the north security checkpoint for travelers who only have...
Navigating international travel these days isn't for the faint of heart, and to keep clients abreast of ever-changing policies, agencies are relying on a dizzying mix of digital resources, creative initiatives and staffers specifically dedicated to the cause. Embark Beyond, for example, augmented its approach by adding a "Covid expert"...
Experts are warning that holiday travel may be more chaotic this year. Having some small conveniences while in transit could make travel easier for you or a loved one, whether you're a frequent flyer, a camper or road warrior. Check out these items at various price points that could make life on the road or in the skies more comfortable this season.
The TSA plans to reshuffle the types of security screening lanes available at Denver International Airport’s three checkpoints this week as both try to reduce wait times during peak periods. And to better handle high parking demand on weekends, DIA said Monday that it would reopen its $8-per-day Pikes Peak...
ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — The new Transportation Security Administration (TSA) screening checkpoints will open at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport on Tuesday, Nov. 9. The checkpoints will provide travelers with more flexibility and access to shops and dining while waiting to board their flights. The spokesperson for the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority, Brian Kalish, explained, […]
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia International Airport is getting ready for a very busy Thanksgiving travel season. As a result, they’re asking travelers to avoid parking at the airport.
They anticipate having about 400,000 passengers between Nov. 19 and Nov. 30. The site has 12,000 parking spaces and they expect to be at capacity.
“So SEPTAs a great choice, ride share — we’ve been in conversations with our Uber and Lyft partners. They’ve assured us that they have the capacity in terms of drivers to meet the demand,” PHL Chief Revenue Officer Jim Tyrrell said.
If you still plan on driving, airport officials recommend you give yourself extra time and arrive at least three hours ahead of your scheduled flight.
This project transformed Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport’s smallest yet most used Transportation Security Administration (TSA) checkpoint into one of the most technologically advanced checkpoints in the world—all while keeping it fully operational, according to the project team. Most notably, contractors installed eight new CT scanners as part of a Checkpoint...
HIGHFILL -- A record number of people have brought guns to the nation's airports so far this year, according to federal Transportation Safety Administration officials. Northwest Arkansas National Airport has had 24 incidents so far this year compared to eight last year, according to airport police. All the incidents have been accidental -- somebody forgot to take it out of their bag.
As a travel writer, it’s been difficult to write about a magnificent part of our lives that has been curtailed and modified for almost two years. But today Hilton released a global trends report unpacking how the pandemic changed people. The 2022 Traveler: Emerging Trends and the Redefined Traveler, a...
The Wright siblings established the world's first air terminal in School Park, Maryland, in 1909. In 1911, the main regular citizen flight occurred from that point. Right up 'til today, the air terminal has been inactivity without interference. The USA is, in many regards, a nation of gigantomastia. Accordingly, U.S. air terminals are regularly, without a doubt, bigger than in different nations. Indeed, even the expression "aerodrome" utilized in American recommends immensity. In the measurements of global flying associations, various U.S. air terminals routinely show up among the world's biggest. The figures for travelers and freight took care of are very noteworthy. After a seemingly endless amount of a large number of years, a critical piece of the top records comprises U.S. air terminals. It is assessed that U.S. air terminals handle half of the world's air traffic.
Big changes are coming to Washington Reagan National Airport. As News4 was first to report, new security checkpoints will open at the airport next week. Here's a step-by-step look at what you can expect. The huge brand new security checkpoints at Reagan are set to open next Tuesday at 4...
A flight attendant for American Airlines suffered broken bones in her face and had to be hospitalized after a passenger allegedly attacked her Wednesday in an incident the company’s chief executive called “one of the worst displays of unruly behavior we’ve ever witnessed.”. The incident occurred on a flight from...
An "unruly passenger" caused a cross-country flight to be diverted to DFW. The FAA reports 5,033 "unruly passenger" incidents so far. These incidents involve "threatening or violent behavior." A flight from Atlanta to Los Angeles was diverted to Dallas mid-flight after an "unruly passenger" caused a disruption, actor Bill Moseley...
Depending on how you approach travel, putting together the pieces of a trip can be exciting, or exhausting. Some people love the thrill of finding the best deals on airfare, hotels and destinations,...
Multiple pilots have reported seeing a jetpack flying near LAX since August of last year. Newly released video captured by LAPD shows a human-shaped balloon zooming through the air. The FAA and FBI are still investigating, but said one theory is that pilots were seeing balloons. Since August 2020, pilots...
