NFL

Broncos player appears to confirm Von Miller Halloween party story

By Darryn Albert
Larry Brown Sports
 4 days ago
One Denver Broncos player seems to be confirming the bizarre development that may have factored into Von Miller’s trade from the team. Broncos tight end Noah Fant appeared Tuesday on 104.3 The Fan’s “Stokley and Zach.” During the interview, Fant addressed the story about Miller’s Halloween party allegedly causing a rift...

