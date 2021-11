Campaign materials being circulated for the Hempfield school board election state “to maintain quality curriculum, critical race theory must not enter the classroom.”. Historically, critical race theory is a framework used by academics to examine texts through the lens of race. Recently, the term critical race theory has taken on a different connotation. Any anti-racism education is equated with indoctrination. Critics suggest that students exposed to this theory will be subject to self-hatred and division. Prominent works by writers of color are questioned. Are classic novels “To Kill a Mockingbird” and “Roll of Thunder, Hear My Cry” next?

EDUCATION ・ 9 DAYS AGO