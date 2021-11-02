CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
A24 To Loop Thornton’s “The Beach”

By Garth Franklin
Cover picture for the articleA24 has premiered the trailer for Warwick Thornton’s “The Beach” which they’re dubbing an “infinity-looping experience” as you follow the celebrated Australian filmmaker of the likes of “Samson and Delilah” and...

