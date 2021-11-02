A24 To Loop Thornton’s “The Beach”

"Breathe in." A24 has released an official US trailer for a special streaming event for the US debut of the doc series The Beach. We originally wrote about this last year, and I still think it looks absolutely wonderful. Created and directed by one of Australia's most celebrated filmmakers, Warwick Thornton, The Beach is the soulful journey of a man who has chosen to give up life in the fast lane and decamp to an isolated beach in an attempt to transform his life through the healing power of nature. Featuring incredible performances from an ensemble of nature's finest — and Michelin star-worthy catch & cook meals — this infinitely-looping experience is an exquisitely shot and unexpectedly moving feast for the senses. Starring Warwick Thornton, three chickens, a dog, and a mud crab. I'm not really sure why A24 is releasing this a "one-week-only" event, but whatever. The original series was six episodes, so perhaps they're just playing them on repeat over and over. Nonetheless, I can't wait to watch this and I'm glad they're bringing it up to us from Australia. Dive in.

