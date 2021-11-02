CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

What can you do to help if your child is afraid of needles?

By Katie Park
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BEJ8E_0ckfL3KF00

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — With the approval from the CDC, local health departments say kids ages 5 to 11 can start getting COVID-19 vaccines as early as Wednesday.

“For parents who are choosing to get their children vaccinated, it can be hard on the parents as well as the kids. Nobody likes to get a shot. Most grown-ups don’t like to get a shot, but they’re able to control their emotions just a little better and keep things in check. For kids it can be very scary,” said Dr. Sherri Young, Health Director at Kanawha-Charleston Health Department.

Kanawha County health leaders, parents react to CDC approval of kids’ COVID-19 vaccines

Like many adults, whether it’s a COVID, flu, or other type of shot some kids will experience needle fear. Dr. Robin Darnell with Kids Pediatric explains how she alleviates nervousness before vaccinating a child.

“The kids are a little bit anxious. Their parents are a little bit anxious, but we have a numbing spray that we use for kids old enough to understand. It makes your arm kind of cold where you get the vaccine. We offer them ice packs sometimes if they’re nervous,” said Dr. Darnell.

Dr. Darnell says parents who bring their child to get vaccinated can often become fearful watching too.

CDC advisory panel recommends COVID shot for kids 5-11

“We do simple things like we try to divert their attention. You know if they want me to, I’ll hold their hand, we have their parents hold their hand, we have them look away, we have them close their eyes, we have them deep breathe. It’s over so quickly that they’re like, ‘oh my gosh, that was nothing,'” said Dr. Darnell.

Doctors say they try to make children as comfortable as possible when receiving any shot. If you’re still deciding on whether to vaccinate your child, Dr. Sherri Young says she advocates for it as both a doctor and a mom.

“Being a physician responsible for the community, this is what I want for our kids, this is what I want for our adults. As a mom, I can tell you it is a difficult decision to make, but as a mom, I gave the vaccine to my daughter the day after it became available for 12 to 15-year-olds,” said Dr. Young.

If you’re worried about your child having a reaction to the vaccine, Dr. Darnell says you can wait in the lobby for 15 minutes before leaving.

Follow Katie Park on Facebook and Twitter to stay up-to-date with her reporting for 13 News!

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WOWK 13 News

Coronavirus in Ohio Saturday update: nearly 2,800 new cases

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state. As of Saturday, Nov. 6, the state reports a total of 1,567,834 (+2,791) cases, leading to 80,979 (+127) hospitalizations and 10,259 (+19) ICU admissions. A total of 6,510,943 people — or 55.7% of the state’s […]
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charleston, WV
Charleston, WV
Society
County
Kanawha County, WV
Kanawha County, WV
Health
Kanawha County, WV
Society
Charleston, WV
Health
WOWK 13 News

Scioto County reports 25 new COVID-19 cases

SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – The Ohio Department of Health is reporting 25 new cases for Friday, Nov. 5, in Scioto County bringing the county to 11,705 since the start of the pandemic. Of those cases, 385 are currently active. The Scioto County and Portsmouth City Health Department say no additional deaths have been reported in […]
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
WOWK 13 News

Boyd County confirms 1 COVID-19 death, 72 new cases

BOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – The Boyd County Emergency Operations Center says another Boyd County resident has died due to COVID-19 between Nov. 2 and Nov. 5, bringing the county to 109 deaths throughout the pandemic. Health officials confirmed the deaths of a 74-year-old male. The BCEOC says 72 new positive COVID-19 cases were reported […]
BOYD COUNTY, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Needles#Weather#Ice Packs#Covid#Kids Pediatric
WOWK 13 News

Coronavirus in Ohio Friday update: 4,348 new cases, 304 deaths

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state. As of Friday, Nov. 5, the state reports a total of 1,565,043 (+4,348) cases, leading to 80,852 (+237) hospitalizations and 10,240 (+28) ICU admissions. A total of 6,504,096 people — or 55.64% of the state’s population […]
OHIO STATE
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
774K+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy