San Francisco, CA

Glass Shortage Only Adds To Frustrations For Car Break-Ins Victims – CBS Denver

By RockyDailyNews RSS Feed
rockydailynews.com
 5 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX-TV) — Supply chain issues are plaguing consumers and business owners alike as the holiday season begins. Now you can add glass to the long list of...

rockydailynews.com

City
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Crime & Safety
County
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
WGN News

Man fatally shot during fight over car blocking his garage

CHICAGO — A man was fatally shot during a fight over a car that was blocking his garage on the Northwest Side. Police say a 36-year-old man and another man started arguing in an alley on the 2600 block of North Mobile Avenue just before 10 p.m. Friday night. The 36-year-old was trying to park […]
CHICAGO, IL
CBS New York

Crews Searching For 14-Year-Old Jashyah Moore Turn Attention To Body Of Water At New Jersey Park; ‘No Stone Unturned’

ORANGE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Authorities in the search for 14-year-old Jashyah Moore said Saturday crews turned their attention to a body of water at a park in Orange, New Jersey. Teams from multiple municipalities spent part of Saturday utilizing sonar technology at a pond inside Monte Irvin Park. The Essex County prosecutor and sheriff told CBS2’s Lisa Rozner they’re leaving no stone unturned in the search for Jashyah, who was last seen on Oct. 14 at Poppie’s Deli on Central Avenue in East Orange. “We don’t even know if she actually entered the park or not. We know she used to come here...
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
TMZ.com

Astroworld Victim Carried Out by Police and Dropped on Head

A horrifying video has surfaced, showing the chaos at the Astroworld festival had emergency workers so overtaxed, they tried taking one of the victims out on a stretcher but dropped her on her head. The video shows a security guard, a police officer and another person carrying a woman on...
PUBLIC SAFETY
FanSided

Another Raider accused of violent hit-and-run car crash

A lawsuit has been filed against another member of the Las Vegas Raiders for his alleged involvement in a car crash that happened over a year ago. Another member of the Las Vegas Raiders has been accused of being involved in a violent hit-and-run crash, according to a report from TMZ. In the report, TMZ states that a woman has filed a lawsuit against Damon Arnette, a former first-round pick out of Ohio State.
LAS VEGAS, NV
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Boston

Boston Soldier Luis Taveras And His Family Reportedly Killed In Crash Near His South Korea Base

BOSTON (CBS) — A U.S. soldier from Boston was reportedly killed in a car crash near his military base in South Korea this week, along with his wife and his toddler. The news outlet Stars and Stripes reports that the soldier was Army Specialist Luis Taveras, 27, of Jamaica Plain. Taveras, his 30-year-old wife Lisbeth, and his 16-month-old son Luis all reportedly died after their car collided with a tow truck around 11 p.m. on Monday. The crash happened just outside Camp Humphreys, which is the largest U.S. base overseas. There was a fire after the crash, and the family was pronounced dead at the scene. Army Specialist Luis Taveras. (Photo Credit: US Army) The truck driver, who was a 27-year-old Korean man, was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Taveras served four years in the Army and arrived in South Korea in June. He was a quartermaster and chemical equipment repairer with the 19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Minnesota

Vacationing Minnesotan Caught In Middle Of Drug War At Cancun Resort

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minnesota man experienced a hotel horror in Mexico this week during a vacation. Ethan Forney’s vacation was interrupted Thursday when he was caught in the middle of a drug war. Soon after Forney was sitting down for lunch at Cancun’s Hyatt Ziva Riviera hotel, Forney says more than a dozen people started running up the beach. “People from the front entrance of the buffet are all yelling, ‘Run!'” Forney said. During his escape, he says he saw an unknown man holding an assault rifle. Forney ended up locked in a storage room for more than an hour with hotel employees and...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS San Francisco

Watch: Brazen San Francisco Vehicle Smash And Grabs Captured On Video

SAN FRANCICSO (CBS SF) — Even with a police crackdown and rewards being offered the surge in San Francisco smash-and-grab vehicle burglaries continues with the videos being posted on social media nearly every day. Sophia Massad, a musician from Oklahoma, told KPIX 5’s Betty Yu she was in town for the Outside Lands music festival on Nov. 1 when she videotaped a brazen vehicle break in at Hyde/North Point. She was shocked and frightened. FISHERMAN’S WHARF SMASH & GRABSophia Massad, a musician from Oklahoma, shared this video w me of a smash-and-grab she witnessed in broad daylight on 11/1 at Hyde/North Point....
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
talkbusiness.net

Walmart tests replacements for plastic shopping bags

Walmart is testing a new replacement for single-use plastic shopping bags. Working with Closed Loop Partners’ Consortium to reinvent the bag, Walmart is testing several concepts, including some that use mobile technology. CVS and Target are also part of the consortium. Jane Ewing, senior vice president of sustainability at Walmart,...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
rockydailynews.com

2 Dead, 2 Others Hurt Overnight On Alameda Avenue – CBS Denver

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – Two people are dead after a shooting in the 6200 block of Alameda Avenue. It happened early Sunday morning in an area around businesses. Police say one person died on the scene and another died at the hospital. Officers also say two other people were shot...
LAKEWOOD, CO
Washington Post

‘It’s a walkout!’

BRADFORD, Pa. — Dustin Snyder was tired of the low wages, the 60-hour workweeks and the impossible-to-please customers, and so in early September the assistant general manager at a McDonald’s here drafted a petition that laid bare months of building anger and frustration. “We are all leaving,” his petition threatened,...
MCDONALD, PA

