Find The Acorn Hidden Among The Leaves In This Autumn Puzzle

I hope you enjoy browsing the images in my Portfolio - all comments are welcome!. If those who have passed have dreams, then where better than delightful garden cemeteries like Tyldesley. In a small area it has more of interest than much larger sites that have become open and photographically bland. It's one of the reasons I constantly return to Tyldesley Cemetery; there is always something to photograph. Today a short sequence of autumnal leaves, but, most importantly, of autumnal light. That wonderful transparency of the light, coupled with crisp blue skies, gives what Sue and I always described as an "Ektachrome sort of day", a very different look to our usual Kodachrome view of the world. As you can tell, we used to use film, back in the day when dinosaurs roamed the earth. At least, that is how it seems to 9-year-old Grandson Finn, who described the 1980s as "the olden days". He actually asked Sue if she had lived in a cave.......we aspired to a cave, but alas had to make do with a slight overhang.

PHOTOGRAPHY ・ 2 DAYS AGO