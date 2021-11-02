CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Port Of Baltimore Backed For Miles Tuesday; Adds Business Despite Shipping Crisis

cbslocal.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBALTIMORE (WJZ) — Traffic at the Port of Baltimore was backed up for miles Tuesday. “I’ve been dealing with a backup the port is a little slow right now with the cranes,” said Marvin Mangum. Marvin Mangum says like many truck drivers, he’s been...

baltimore.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Washington Post

The Next Shipping Crisis: A Maritime Labor Shortage

There are dozens of ships anchored off the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach this week, imperiling global supply chains and holiday gifts. Also imperiled? The safety and well-being of the seafarers working on those ships, many of whom haven’t touched land in more than a year due to pandemic-era restrictions and the backup of vessels vying for berths in clogged ports. Among other issues, seafarers stuck on ships report declining mental and physical health, with limited access to medical care, growing tensions between crew members and fatigue that labor groups say jeopardizes maritime safety.
INDUSTRY
Virginian-Pilot

Port of Virginia reports record year as it avoids problems that have clogged global supply chain

The Virginia Port Authority’s investments at Norfolk International Terminal and Virginia International Gateway paid off this year: The port avoided the congestion problems that clogged global supply chains, executive director Stephen A. Edwards said. “While other terminal facilities struggled with severe congestion, Virginia leveraged best-in-class turn times and ever-improving vessel ...
VIRGINIA STATE
CBS San Francisco

Amid Supply Chain Issues Port Of Oakland Shipping Terminal Goes Empty

OAKLAND (CBS SF/AP) — Amid a backlog of ships waiting to be unloaded in Southern California, a shipping terminal at the sprawling Port of Oakland stood vacant last week for the first time in history, a symbol of the complexities of the nation’s supply chain woes. Danny Wan, executive director of the Port of Oakland and the president of the California Association of Port Authorities, made the stunning revelation to the Associated Press. “The operator tells me this is the first time in the history where they are operating in Oakland where they have not had one vessel call,” he said. “This...
OAKLAND, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Government
Local
Maryland Business
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Business
Local
Maryland Government
City
Baltimore, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Launches Survey For Commuters To Weigh In On Transit Development Plan

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City is making some changes to two of its transit services, and it wants you to weigh in. The Department of Transportation is making a new plan for the Charm City Circulator and Harbor Connector. The five-year strategy looks to improve the routes based on community needs, so the City wants to know how it can best prioritize service improvements. Commuters can fill out a newly released survey to help the department better understand their needs. The survey includes questions like how often you use the routes, and what your purpose is for taking the bus or boat. It is open through the end of the month. “This 5-year transit investment strategy will identify opportunities to improve existing Charm City Circulator routes and increase equitable service capacities,” said Mayor Brandon Scott.  “Transportation is a key quality of life issue, especially for those in underserved communities, so this transit plan lays the foundation for building an inclusive, equitable transit system needed to serve the residents of Baltimore City.” The City is also holding a public meeting about the planned changes on Nov. 16. The latest Transit Development Plan information can be found by visiting www.streetsofbaltimore.com/tdp.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Port Of Baltimore Traffic Swells With New Contracts & Supply Chain Issues

BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — A day after traffic came to a standstill outside the Port of Baltimore, things have returned to normal. Port representatives on Wednesday said the traffic woes, which they attributed to higher-than-normal cargo volume, have subsided. “We’re receiving more cargo because we’re a non-congested port, both at the terminal and when we move out of the gate either by truck or by rail,” said William Doyle, the port’s executive director. Doyle apologized to truckers, saying the port is working on making cargo move efficiently while addressing road problems around the facility. That roadwork includes the bridge over Colgate Creek. “(Truckers) have to...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Independent

Hundreds of shipping containers left stacked in field near Felixstowe port

A 60ft mountain of shipping containers has risen up just a few miles from Britain’s biggest freight port, sparking speculation about why the metal containers have appeared.The storage site is 26 miles from Felixstowe on an old airfield near Eye in Suffolk, a small market town.Hundreds of containers, thought to be empty, are being held at the site off the A140. They are stacked on land owned by a car dealership.The mountain stretches for more than 100m and containers are stacked six high. However, the reasons for its appearance were not clear.Earlier this year container ships were forced to divert...
INDUSTRY
Bakersfield Now

Global shipping crisis aggravating the environmental crisis

WASHINGTON (SBG) — President Joe Biden announced an initiative to make the global shipping industry greener at the COP26 Summit as snarls in the supply chain appear to be fueling a spike in pollution. The First Movers Coalition is scheduled to be launched Thursday as a partnership between the United...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Port Of Baltimore#West Baltimore#Cargo Ships#Shipping#Wjz
Government Technology

How long is the shipping crisis going to last?

If you haven’t tried to have anything shipped to your home in the last few months, it may have escaped your notice that the U.S. is currently experiencing a shipping crisis. And to make matters worse, experts are predicting that things are about to get worse, and they may not get better until 2023.
INDUSTRY
Baton Rouge Business Report

Louisiana ports stand to gain from West Coast shipping woes

Until recently, Asian markets have depended primarily upon West Coast ports to get their goods ashore, which then make the long journey by rail to the U.S. heartland. That’s no longer an attractive proposition as ships there are routinely stacked up for days due to a lack of longshoremen and a rail bottleneck. That’s forcing manufacturers and shippers to look for alternative routes, and making Louisiana’s ports look very attractive, according to a new feature from 10/12 Industry Report’s Fall 2021 issue.
LOUISIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
WBAY Green Bay

Ports around Great Lakes on sidelines during shipping crisis

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - With hundreds of ships stacked up off ports along the east and west coasts, ports around the Great Lakes can’t help alleviate the current supply chain crisis. According to the Port of Green Bay’s director, Dean Haen, it’s due in part to a federal taxation...
GREEN BAY, WI
MIAMIDIARIO

Florida offers to solve port crisis

Florida Republican Governor Ron DeSantis offered his state's seaports as an alternative to alleviate the current supply chain crisis. This occurs because vessels are literally circling the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach, cargo ships waiting to unload critical household items and manufacturing supplies, Panampost reported.
FLORIDA STATE
Miami Herald

PortMiami goes fishing for more cargo business as ships back up off California coast

With dozens of cargo ships backed up as far as the eye can see off the coast of Southern California, Miami sees an opportunity. PortMiami, along with others in Florida, has been running smoothly during the supply chain crunch. PortMiami officials say there’s been record cargo offloading recently but only one ship that needed to drop anchor and wait in the past six weeks.
CALIFORNIA STATE
seehafernews.com

Port of Green Bay Reports Another Solid Month for Shipping

September proved to be another good month for cargo shipments into and out of the Port of Green Bay. Nearly 244,000 tons of cargo moved through the Port last month bringing the year-to-date total to 1,348,126 tons. That puts 2021 shipping totals about 4% above the year-to-date totals from 2020.
INDUSTRY
gcaptain.com

Cargo Ships Are Trying To Avoid Big Ports

By Kevin Varley(Bloomberg) –Congestion at many of the world’s major ports offered a snapshot of supply chains trying to avoid unprecedented bottlenecks, as cargo handlers searched for the quickest way to route goods through the clogged arteries of global commerce. The number of container ships off China’s largest trade hub,...
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy