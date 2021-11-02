Port Of Baltimore Backed For Miles Tuesday; Adds Business Despite Shipping Crisis

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City is making some changes to two of its transit services, and it wants you to weigh in. The Department of Transportation is making a new plan for the Charm City Circulator and Harbor Connector. The five-year strategy looks to improve the routes based on community needs, so the City wants to know how it can best prioritize service improvements. Commuters can fill out a newly released survey to help the department better understand their needs. The survey includes questions like how often you use the routes, and what your purpose is for taking the bus or boat. It is open through the end of the month. “This 5-year transit investment strategy will identify opportunities to improve existing Charm City Circulator routes and increase equitable service capacities,” said Mayor Brandon Scott. “Transportation is a key quality of life issue, especially for those in underserved communities, so this transit plan lays the foundation for building an inclusive, equitable transit system needed to serve the residents of Baltimore City.” The City is also holding a public meeting about the planned changes on Nov. 16. The latest Transit Development Plan information can be found by visiting www.streetsofbaltimore.com/tdp.

