The Save A Life Tour taught Harrison Central High School students safe driving choices with simulators

By D.K. Wright
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gl98O_0ckfK5qE00

HARRISON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) One simulator demonstrated distracted driving.

Students were actually encouraged to use their phone while driving, just to experience the consequences.

“We’re having them search for things like songs and podcasts,” said Tour Manager Hunter Miles. “We’re having them check the game score from last night, go ahead and reply to snapchat, reply to a test message, and it’s proving pretty bad for these cars!”

And they crashed.

Another simulator involved goggles that let them feel what it’s like to drive drunk or drugged.

“First off, it felt kind of normal,” said Junior Sicily Wade. “And then it said something about upping the level. And when it upped the level, it made me feel nauseous.”

“And it made me nauseous,” agreed Junior Erica Emhoff. “I was very shaky.”

The Save a Life Tour was presented by the Harrison County Juvenile Court and the school resource officers.

It literally gave students a feel for the results of bad choices.

And it gave them a takeaway that no speech ever could.

“Reactions being all over the place,” said Hunter Miles. “Some are coming out, thankfully, saying they’re definitely not going to text and drive or drink and drive.”

Well obviously I’m not going to drink and drive,” said Emhoff. “It’s probably not a safe idea. And it’s probably even worse in real life.”

“No drinking and driving for me!” said Wade. “It made me sick!”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.

