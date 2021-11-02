Moundsville Police will be embracing the bearded look for the next month

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) “We’re Not Shaving ‘Til December” is the motto of the officers in blue in Moundsville.

Chief Tom Mitchell says it’s similar to No Shave November, but for a different cause.

They’ll be donating all their funds to the backpack meal program for students at Moundsville Central Elementary.

“People who would like to donate to the cause give their favorite policeman a dollar or two and we will forward it to the backpack meal program,” said Chief Mitchell. “We’re trying to get all of our officers to garner a minimum of $50 in donations. And the guys have fun with it. They like to not shave. Me, not so much.”

“It will go to our weekend meal program that is sent home in the children’s backpack,” said Jenna Dompa, school counselor. “The need has increased so drastically. We used to have about 35 kids in that program a couple years ago. And now we have 75.”

This is the fourth year the Moundsville Police Department have grown beards to help the school.

Donations can be sent to the Moundsville Police Department at 608 Tomlinson Avenue, Moundsville, WV 26041.

The check should be made out to Central Elementary Backpack Meals

