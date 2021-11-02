CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moundsville, WV

Moundsville Police will be embracing the bearded look for the next month

By D.K. Wright
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4d1A1h_0ckfJoJl00

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) “We’re Not Shaving ‘Til December” is the motto of the officers in blue in Moundsville.

Chief Tom Mitchell says it’s similar to No Shave November, but for a different cause.

They’ll be donating all their funds to the backpack meal program for students at Moundsville Central Elementary.

“People who would like to donate to the cause give their favorite policeman  a dollar or two and we will forward it to the backpack meal program,” said Chief Mitchell. “We’re trying to get all of our officers to garner a minimum of $50 in donations. And the guys have fun with it. They like to not shave. Me, not so much.”

“It will go to our weekend meal program that is sent home in the children’s backpack,” said Jenna Dompa, school counselor. “The need has increased so drastically. We used to have about 35 kids in that program a couple years ago. And now we have 75.”

This is the fourth year the Moundsville Police Department have grown beards to help the school.

Donations can be sent to the Moundsville Police Department at 608 Tomlinson Avenue, Moundsville, WV 26041.

The check should be made out to Central Elementary Backpack Meals

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WTRF- 7News

Circus Saints & Sinners raise thousands for Crime Stoppers

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Ohio Valley is about to get some big help when it comes to keeping the streets safe. Circus Saints and Sinners held their annual fundraising event Friday evening at the St. Vincent de Paul Parish Center to raise money for Crime Stoppers Ohio Valley. Circus Saints and Sinners has […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

24 years, amazing rescues: Ohio County dog warden retires

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – We’re saying a fond farewell to a familiar face in Ohio County. Doug McCroskey Jr. is retiring as county dog warden after 24 years on the job. Doug started with the Ohio County Sheriff’s Department, where he worked for 11 years. Then when the county started the Animal Control Department […]
OHIO COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

Weirton first responders helping Santa with presents this year

Weirton, W.Va. (WTRF) – Santa’s workshop is already hard at work putting those toys together for December 25th. But that doesn’t mean you can’t give them a little help. Weirton fire and police are already planning the holidays for the kids who need it the most with their toy and food drive. On November 20th, […]
WEIRTON, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Marshall County, WV
Crime & Safety
Moundsville, WV
Crime & Safety
City
Moundsville, WV
County
Marshall County, WV
WTRF- 7News

Monroe County makes connection in dumpsite double murder

New details have emerged from a double murder in Monroe County. Officials in Monroe County have confirmed that one of the victims was dating the daughter of the subject, Jacob Wilson. The other person murdered was dating Wilson’s sister. Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said they received a call on October 20 that Daniel E Franzoi […]
MONROE COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

Bell ringers needed for Salvation Army

WHEELING W.Va. (WTRF) With the holiday season creeping up on us, you may start to hear the ringing outside business and notice the iconic red kettle bells.   The Salvation Army’s Bell ringing begins In Ohio and Marshall County next week.  You can find volunteers outside Kroger’s, Walmart, JCPenney, and the list goes on.   At the Highland Cabela’s next Saturday at […]
MARSHALL COUNTY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beard#Moundsville Police
WTRF- 7News

Salvation Army’s Angel Tree gives the gift of giving

WHEELING W.Va. (WTRF) Christmas time is here again and while you’re creating your list of names to buy presents for, think about adding one more.   The Salvation Army is having their annual Angel Tree toy drive that provided less fortunate children in the area with gifts on Christmas morning.   Ashlie Kotson, Community Relations Director at Salvation Army says the process is simple. Grab an angel off the tree and purchase the items listed […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

PA SVU Detectives searching for missing endangered female

The Pittsburgh Police SVU detectives are needing the public’s help locating a missing endangered female. Rachel Ovelman, 28, is described as 5 feet 5 inches tall, 115 pounds, with blonde hair and green eyes. Rachel was last seen on November 2 around 3 PM. Officials say Ovelman is known to frequent the Lawrenceville area, and […]
PITTSBURGH, PA
WTRF- 7News

Man fined for snagging trout from bridge in West Virginia

RANDOLPH COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The West Virginia Natural Resources Police received a complaint from a concerned sportsman fishing on Shavers Fork in Randolph County. He said he witnessed another fisherman snagging trout from a bridge. Investigators were able to locate the suspect and charge him with unlawful method of fishing (snagging game fish). The suspect had […]
RANDOLPH COUNTY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WTRF- 7News

Stand Down Day will offer free items for veterans & the homeless

BELLAIRE, Ohio (WTRF) — The Veterans Service Office of Belmont County is holding a special event Saturday, Nov. 6. Veterans Stand Down Day will feature free hot meals, clothes, haircuts, hygiene items and health checks. It’s at the Veterans Services Office (formerly the Belmont County Eastern and Northern Division Court building) at 400 Imperial Plaza, […]
BELLAIRE, OH
WTRF- 7News

Sobriety checkpoint scheduled in Ohio County

A sobriety checkpoint is scheduled in Ohio County Wednesday night. The checkpoint is scheduled to be on Route 40 near the Triadelphia Volunteer Fire Department from 6:00 PM- 12:00 AM. The West Virginia State Police will be conducting the checkpoint and say they will conduct the checkpoint to deter intoxicated driving in the area. WV […]
OHIO COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

VIDEO: Police apprehend person on West Virginia Airport airfield

Video courtesy of Yeager Airport UPDATE (3:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 3): According to a release from Yeager Airport, an arrest has been made in this case. 30-year-old Christopher Wayne Howard, of North Carolina, has been charged with a violation of the Critical Infrastructure Protection Act, obstructing officers and resisting arrest. Mr. Howard was treated […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WTRF- 7News

WTRF- 7News

7K+
Followers
882
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Wheeling/Stuebenville news & weather stories, and we do what we do to make the Ohio Valley & the rest of West Virginia a better place to live.

 https://www.wtrf.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy