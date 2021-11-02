CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food Safety

Winn Dixie recalling frozen cooked shrimp over possible listeria contamination

By Carey Cox
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0e6Rqm_0ckfHzqw00

( WKRG ) — Frozen, cooked jumbo shrimp sold at Winn Dixie is being recalled over concerns of possible listeria contamination.

Southeastern Grocers (SEG), the parent company of Winn-Dixie, is recalling its Fisherman’s Wharf brand Jumbo Cooked Shrimp, Frozen 16-20 count. The shrimp was also sold at Fresco y Más and Harveys Supermarkets.

Tesla issues software recall that may head off fight with US regulators

The potential for contamination was noted after routine testing revealed the presence of Listeria in 16-20 count 16 oz. bags of Fisherman’s Wharf brand frozen Jumbo Cooked Shrimp.

Listeria is a type of bacteria that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Listeria infection also can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

Symptoms of listeria infection include fever and diarrhea, along with headache, stiff neck, nausea, loss of balance, abdominal pain, confusion and convulsions, according to the CDC and FDA. Pregnant women, however, typically only experience flu-like symptoms and fever, the CDC says.

Sales of the product have been suspended while the FDA and the parent company investigate the source of the problem.

Should a customer still have this product, it should be thrown away or returned to any store for a full refund.

Here is the affected product and corresponding UPC code: Fisherman’s Wharf brand Jumbo Cooked Shrimp, Frozen – 16-20 count 16 oz. bag, UPC: 2114003262 with best by date of 04/05/2023

Customers with questions about the recalled products call the Southeastern Grocers Customer Call Center toll-free at 844-745-0463, Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

If You're Over 65, Never Eat This Kind of Cheese, Says Mayo Clinic

There's no denying it: however young you may look or feel at heart, aging is not without its own set of challenges. And while some of them make their presence known—those pesky new aches and pains, for instance—others can be far more subtle, and unfortunately far more dangerous. If you're over the age of 65, this may mean adopting important changes in your wellness plan, including your diet. In particular, experts say that there's one kind of cheese that may put you at serious risk of food-borne illness as a senior, despite being perfectly safe for those under 65. Read on to find out which type of cheese to avoid, and the one way you can still safely enjoy it!
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

20 People Have Been Hospitalized for Hepatitis After Eating at This Chain

Several questions likely cross your mind when you're ordering food at a restaurant, from the number of calories in the dish you're consuming to how well leftovers might reheat the next day. And while the potential for foodborne illness may be at the back of your mind, it may not be enough to dissuade you from hitting up your favorite eatery. Unfortunately, guests at one popular U.S. chain may be regretting their decision to eat out, now that multiple customers have been hospitalized with hepatitis A.
FOOD SAFETY
WOWO News

Recalled Walmart product tests positive for deadly bacteria

NATIONWIDE (Fox News): An aromatherapy spray sold at Walmart may contain a “rare and dangerous” bacteria that’s been linked to multiple illnesses, including two deaths. According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, Walmart has issued a recall for the Better Homes & Gardens Lavender & Chamomile Essential Oil Infused Aromatherapy Room Spray with Gemstones after a sample tested positive a bacteria that can cause melioidosis, a condition that is difficult to diagnose and can be fatal.
FOOD SAFETY
EatThis

These 4 Popular Bagged Salads Were Just Recalled in 10 States

It was one of those rare, last-minute recalls, when a major produce brand issued an important announcement just ahead of the weekend. Bagged salads sold at a few of the nation's largest grocery chains have been recalled over food safety concerns. We've got the details you need. On October 29...
FOOD SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Listeria#Cdc#Food Drink#Southeastern Grocers#Seg#Jumbo Cooked Shrimp#Fresco Y M S#Harveys Supermarkets#Upc#Frozen
Best Life

This Popular Condiment Is Being Recalled, FDA Says

Whether you're topping your salad with Sriracha or dunking your fries in ketchup, the right condiment can make or break a meal. However, you may want to think twice before picking up one particular condiment on your next shopping trip. The U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) has just announced...
FOOD SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food Safety
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Tesla
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
EatThis

One Person Has Died After Eating at This Chain, Experts Say

Whether you're getting a meal from your local hole-in-the-wall restaurant or venturing out to a Michelin-starred eatery, you run the risk of potentially getting food poisoning from practically any meal you consume. While taking certain preventative steps, like checking out a restaurant's ratings and health violations online, avoiding raw or undercooked eggs or meat products, and washing your hands thoroughly before you eat can all help reduce your risk of illness, sometimes, even those measures aren't enough.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

If You Bought This Milk, Don't Drink It, Experts Warn

If you typically buy whole milk and you live in northern Washington, you may want to consider dumping it—immediately. On Oct. 15, Food Safety News reported that a recall was issued for raw, whole milk produced by Williams Valley Family Farm LLC of Clayton, Washington due to E. coli contamination.
FOOD SAFETY
goodhousekeeping.com

Bagged Salad Products Are Being Recalled In 10 States

Several batches of Dole salads are being recalled due to contamination concerns. The announcement includes four different brand names of salads including Dole Garden Salad, Marketside Classic Iceberg Salad, Kroger Brand Classic Garden, and Salad Classics Garden Salad. Each recalled bag has a best-by date of October 25 and contains...
FOOD SAFETY
BGR.com

If you have these pork or beef products, there’s a recall so throw them out

Don't Miss: 10 deals you can’t miss on Saturday: LG OLED C1 TV, $12 bed pillows, $45 soundbar, more The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) issued a recall for 10 tons of Demaiz pork and beef tamales a few days ago. The California company misbranded the products, as the USDA explained in a press release. The tamales contain an allergen the vendor did not list on the package. The Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) identified several variations of the pork and beef tamales that contain sesame. This ingredient can cause allergic reactions in some people. As a result, the agency...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
SlashGear

USDA reveals massive canned beef recall over lead contamination

The USDA has published a recall covering more than half a million cans of beef and gravy products over the presence of lead. The recall comes from Crider Foods of Georgia, which says the lead contamination has been traced back to a mix of spices provided by a third-party company. The recalled cans were made starting in October 2020.
AGRICULTURE
Best Life

Never Eat Microwaved Food Before Doing This, FDA Warns

Microwaves are an undeniably convenient way to prepare food. In mere seconds, you can take a cold bowl of leftovers and turn it into a gourmet meal once again or turn ingredients from your fridge into something new and delicious. However, while nuking your food may save you time, making food in the microwave isn't a risk-free endeavor. Before you prepare your next meal, read on to discover the one crucial mistake experts from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) say you should never make when microwaving food.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Walmart Is Recalling This Item After Two Deaths Were Reported

When you're stocking up on groceries, sometimes it's a treat to grab something new to try for the home. Unfortunately, in what seems to be an unusual turn of events, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced Friday that a casual household purchase appears to have turned deadly for at least two people, including one child. Now, a CDC investigation has discovered that the product—a well-known brand of room spray—is likely to contain a deadly species of bacteria that's typically only found on the other side of the world.
FOOD SAFETY
Thrillist

Driscoll Blueberries Are Being Recalled Due to Metal Pieces

There are a few things you don't want to find in cartons when it comes to fruit—namely bugs, mold, and, of course, pieces of metal. While the latter isn't common, it's not an impossibility. In fact, Driscoll is currently recalling cartons of blueberries for that very reason. Food Safety News...
FOOD SAFETY
foodsafetynews.com

Dole recalls bagged salads from 10 states because of positive listeria test

Dole Fresh Vegetables Inc. is recalling garden salads because of possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. This recall is being issued because of a sample of garden salad which yielded a positive result for Listeria monocytogenes in a random sample test conducted by the Department of Agriculture in Georgia, according to the company’s recall notice posted by the Food and Drug Administration.
FOOD SAFETY
fox5ny.com

Food recall warning: Bakery products shipped nationwide recalled over allergy concerns

A multitude of baked goods shipped across the nation are being recalled over concerns that they have undeclared allergens, according to federal health officials. California-based Chocolate and the Chip issued the allergy alert for various flavors of its chocolate chip cookies, cookie bundt cakes and rice crispy treats because they may contain undeclared wheat, milk, soy and tree nuts, according to the recall notice posted on Food and Drug Administration (FDA) website.
FOOD SAFETY
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy