Alzheimer’s Foundation of America urges memory screenings during Alzheimer’s Awareness Month

By Floyd Whiting
Sheridan Media
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith November being National Alzheimer’s Awareness Month, the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America (AFA) is encouraging Americans to be proactive about their brain health by getting a memory screening. AFA has announced they are offering free, virtual memory screenings (conducted one on one through secure video conference technology) every Monday,...

