Alexander’s Steakhouse closing temporarily

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – Hundreds of people have commented on Facebook about the steakhouse closing.

Many of them are talking about their memories there, and they are not happy to see it closing, even temporarily.

Alexander’s Steakhouse has been open for decades. A manager of the steakhouse said they just can’t find workers right now.

So, it makes it hard for them to operate on a daily basis. They told me they made the decision last Saturday when they realized the holiday season was coming up.

They said they have been pulling workers from their other locations for months, and even had some upper management, like the vice president of the company, coming down to help.

They knew that wasn’t a permanent fix, which is why they decided to close.

“I was really disappointed. That’s our go-to place for my husband and myself. It really impacted us when it closed for a while during COVID, and we were excited when we were able to go back and resume some normalcy,” Jennifer Mohr said.

Mohr said they love the restaurant so much, that’s where they had their wedding reception.

We talked to the server who has been at the restaurant the longest, 30 years.

He said he can’t remember the last time he didn’t work Thanksgiving Eve, Christmas Eve, or New Year’s Eve. And said it was not the news he wanted to hear going into the holidays, but he’s trying to look on the bright side.

The steakhouse’s statement said they will use this time to hire more employees. They said they hope to be back open by the start of the year.

