New Zealand unemployment rate drops to record low in Q3

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWELLINGTON (Reuters) – New Zealand’s jobless rate fell to an equal record low in the third quarter, beating expectations and sending the Kiwi dollar higher as markets bet the data will prompt a further hike in interest rates later this month. The unemployment rate fell to 3.4% in the...

