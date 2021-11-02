CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford, CT

What’s Right With Schools: AI Prince Tech in Hartford helps students learn about automotive technology

By Mackenzie Maynard
WTNH
WTNH
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=223Z1e_0ckfGONw00

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A big focus for Connecticut has been building up our workforce. Our technical schools are making sure they’re stepping up to the place.

From tires to engines and almost everything in between, that’s what the students are learning about in automotive tech class at AI Prince Technical School in Hartford.

Wendell Soucy is the automotive technology department head at Prince Tech.

“It’s everything to me, I am, I had a great mentor in high school, a fabulous teacher, and that’s really what inspired me to one day want to be a teacher myself,” Soucy said.

Giving kids the opportunity to work different types of cars and the problems real customers deal with. They use training cars and also actual customer cars, giving them an education based on what happens day-to-day in real-life garages or a real-life dealership.

Some students take it a step further with their work-based learning program, very similar to an internship.

For CT Tech’s interim superintendent, she says it’s a win, win, helping the students and our state’s manufacturing industry.

“Expanding the way is that we as a manufacturing technology school-based system can enhance the workforce in Connecticut going forward,” said Ellen Solek, Interim Superintendent of CT Tech School District.

When it comes to the automotive industry, Soucy says there’s plenty of opportunity for his students.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WTNH

What’s Right With Schools: Waterbury art class incorporates STEM in projects

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — We’ve all heard of STEM, but what about STEAM? From pottery to painting, art class at ACES at Chase in Waterbury incorporates STEM in their projects, circling back to their foundation of STEAM. In your typical art class, watercolors are certainly a part of the curriculum, but for this art class, […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hartford, CT
Sports
City
Hartford, CT
Local
Connecticut Sports
Local
Connecticut Education
State
Connecticut State
Hartford, CT
Education
WTNH

NVCC faculty, staff speak out against CSCU consolidation plans

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Anger over plans to consolidate Connecticut State Colleges and Universities (CSCU) led to a protest Thursday at Naugatuck Valley Community College in Waterbury. Faculty and staff from Naugatuck Valley Community College protested outside Technology Hall hoping to get the attention of Terrence Cheng, the president of the Connecticut State Colleges and […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

WTNH

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

 https://wtnh.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy