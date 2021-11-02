Notre Dame Ranked 10th In First 2021 College Football Playoff Rankings

Notre Dame is ranked No. 10 in the first installment of the 2021 College Football Playoff rankings.

Starting in the top 10 certainly puts the Fighting Irish within striking distance of moving up into the top four, which is the ultimate goal.

Notre Dame earned a 41-13 victory over Wisconsin in September, and the Badgers ranked No. 21 in the initial rankings, which helps build the Irish resume.

No future Notre Dame opponents ranked in the Top 25 of the first College Football Playoff ranking.

Notre Dame ranked No. 2 in the first ranking of 2020, but the Irish were undefeated. Notre Dame started No. 15 in 2019, No. 4 in 2018, No. 3 in 2017, No. 5 in 2015 and No. 10 in 2014.

Here is the first CFP Top 25:

1. Georgia (8-0)

2. Alabama (7-1)

3. Michigan State (8-0)

4. Oregon (7-1)

5. Ohio State (7-1)

6. Cincinnati (8-0)

7. Michigan (7-1)

8. Oklahoma (9-0)

9. Wake Forest (8-0)

10. Notre Dame (7-1)

11. Oklahoma State (7-1)

12. Baylor (7-1)

13. Auburn (6-2)

14. Texas A&M (6-2)

15. BYU (7-2)

16. Ole Miss (6-2)

17. Mississippi State (5-3)

18. Kentucky (6-2)

19. NC State (6-2)

20. Minnesota (6-2)

21. Wisconsin (5-3)

22. Iowa (6-2)

23. Fresno State (7-2)

24. San Diego State (7-1)

25. Pittsburgh (6-2)

