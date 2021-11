A multi-state salmonella outbreak that sickened more than 650 people and puzzled public health investigators now has a source: onions. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is warning people not to buy or eat any whole fresh red, white, or yellow onions if they were imported from Chihuahua, Mexico, and distributed by the produce company ProSource Inc. The CDC says you can tell where your onions came from and which company distributed them from their produce sticker—affected stickers will indicate the brand as ProSource Inc., and country of origin as Mexico. If you're not sure where your onions came from, the CDC recommends tossing them to be safe.

FOOD SAFETY ・ 22 DAYS AGO