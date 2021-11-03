CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Slovakia upset the U.S. at Billie Jean King Cup

By Sudipto Ganguly
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Underdogs Slovakia pulled off a stunning 2-1 win over the United States at the Billie Jean King Cup in Prague on Tuesday.

Even without the services of their top-four players, Danielle Collins and Shelby Rogers had been expected to steer the U.S. to victory considering the highest ranked player in the Slovakian camp was world number 83 Anna Karolína Schmiedlova.

However, after the two teams split the singles matches, the Slovak pairing of Viktoria Kuzmova and Tereza Mihalikova displayed nerves of steel to beat Caroline Dolehide and Coco Vandeweghe in the doubles 6-2 6-7(5) 12-10.

"I think for a small country like Slovakia, it's a really big result to beat USA in a competition like this, so I'm really proud of my girls," said captain Matej Liptak.

The 18-times champion Americans will have to beat Group C rivals Spain to have any chance of progressing to the semi-finals.

Earlier, Australian Daria Gavrilova felt like she had finally been set free when she marked her return to competitive action with a 6-4 1-6 6-4 win over Belgian Greet Minnen.

It was 27-year-old's first professional match since February and helped her country to a 2-1 upset of the Belgians after world number 131 Storm Sanders stunned Elise Mertens 3-6 7-6(5) 6-0 in her first match in the competition.

Mertens and Minnen paired up to win the doubles rubber to keep alive Belgium's hopes of progressing from Group B.

Germany have no such hopes following their second defeat in Group D, a 3-0 loss to Switzerland sending the twice champions out of the tournament.

The Russian Tennis Federation team also put paid to Canada's hopes of advancement from Group A after Daria Kasatkina and Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova won singles matches in another 3-0 sweep.

Former world number 20 Gavrilova has dropped down to 412th in the rankings after spending most of 2021 locked down in Melbourne due to the COVID-19 pandemic, while undergoing rehabilitation after an Achilles surgery.

In the absence of world number one Ash Barty, who pulled out of the event due to COVID-19 restrictions in Australia and to prepare for the next season, the 2019 runner-ups heavily depended on the 43rd-ranked Ajla Tomljanovic in Prague.

But with Tomljanovic forced to pull out from Tuesday's tie due to illness, the opportunity fell on Gavrilova to play the opening singles against Minnen, who came into the contest having won her singles rubber on Monday against Belarus.

"It was a really hard decision for our captain and the coaching team to make," Gavrilova said. "I think because they trusted and picked me and I had the belief, it all paid off.

"I think I'm probably here with the most motivation out of anyone in Prague, because I haven't played a match since February and everyone has had a long year."

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
thehighlandsun.com

Under-strength Aussies stun Belgium in Billie Jean King Cup

No Ash Barty, no problem for Australia, which recorded a stunning upset victory over Belgium to kick start its Billie Jean King Cup campaign in Prague. Missing world number one Barty — who led Australia to the final of the competition then known as the Fed Cup in 2019 but ended her season early to recuperate ahead of the 2022 Australian Open — and forced to deal with the late withdrawal of world number 39 Ajla Tomljanović due to a non-COVD-related illness — Australia were serious underdogs in the tie.
TENNIS
Tennis World Usa

Storm Sanders raves about Australia Billie Jean King Cup team

World No. 120 Storm Sanders insists Australia has a strong team and that they could do well at the Billie Jean King Cup. Australia Billie Jean King Cup captain Alicia Molik nominated Sanders, Ajla Tomljanovic, Priscilla Hon, Ellen Perez, Olivia Gadecki and Daria Gavrilova. "We have a really strong team...
TENNIS
ESPN

Emma Raducanu 'optimistic' to find new coach before Australian Open

U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu said on Sunday she is "optimistic" about finding a new coach before the Australian Open starts in January and will be relying on her own instincts at this week's Transylvania Open in Romania. Raducanu, who stunned the sporting world when she won the Flushing Meadows...
TENNIS
The Independent

Emma Raducanu arrives in Linz for final tournament of breakthrough season

Emma Raducanu arrived in Austria on Saturday for her final tournament of the season.The US Open champion is the top seed and star attraction at the Upper Austria Ladies Linz and she flew into the city with her mother Renee and agent Chris Helliar.Raducanu is expected to play her first match on Monday, having received a bye in the first round, and she will face the winner of a clash between two qualifiers.The 18-year-old claimed her first WTA Tour wins at the Transylvania Open last week and will hope to finish a remarkable year on a high, with the...
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billie Jean King
104.1 WIKY

Tennis-Super Samsonova powers Russia past U.S. into Billie Jean King Cup final

PRAGUE (Reuters) – Liudmila Samsonova won her singles rubber before returning with Veronika Kudermetova in the deciding doubles to help Russia beat the United States in a thrilling tie on Friday and reach the Billie Jean King Cup final for the first time since 2015. With American great Billie Jean...
TENNIS
IBTimes

Few Stars, Covid Scare At Maiden Billie Jean King Cup

Barbora Krejcikova and Belinda Bencic are the only top 10 players featuring in the maiden Billie Jean King Cup final tournament due to start amid tight Covid restrictions in Prague on Monday. The season-ending team tournament will be held on indoor hard courts at the O2 Arena in the Czech...
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Belarus#Slovakian#Americans#Group C#Australian#Belgians#Group D#Group A
Metro International

Tennis-Sanders, Tomljanovic guide Australia into Billie Jean King Cup semis

PRAGUE (Reuters) -Storm Sanders and Ajla Tomljanovic won their respective singles rubbers on Thursday to help Australia beat Belarus and book the team’s spot in the semi-finals of the new-look Billie Jean King Cup finals. Australia, chasing an eighth title in the women’s team competition which was previously called the...
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Tennis
Country
Spain
Country
Belgium
Country
Switzerland
NewsBreak
Sports
Santa Maria Times

Australia advances to Billie Jean King Cup semifinals

PRAGUE (AP) — Australia earned a spot in the semifinals of the Billie Jean King Cup on Thursday by winning both singles matches against Belarus. The Aussies, who reached the final of the last edition of the competition formerly known as the Fed Cup, needed to win the best-of-three series to advance from Group B.
TENNIS
The Independent

Australia thrash Bangladesh to boost T20 World Cup semi-final hopes

Adam Zampa took five for 19 as Australia rebounded from their T20 World Cup mauling at England’s hands with an eight-wicket thrashing of a subpar Bangladesh in Dubai.England gave their old rivals an eight-wicket pasting at the same venue five days earlier but Australia were never in danger of a second successive Super 12s loss after an overmatched Bangladesh were blown away for 73 in 15 overs.Leg-spinner Zampa twice took two wickets in an over en route to career-best T20 international figures and such a paltry target was never likely to present a problem, with Aaron Finch lacing four sixes...
WORLD
Reuters

Lavreysen lights up Champions League opening night

PALMA, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Flying Dutchman Harrie Lavreysen maintained his stranglehold on men's sprinting as he lit up the opening round of the inaugural UCI Track Champions League in Mallorca on Saturday. The reigning Olympic and world champion claimed victory and maximum points in the sprint event although he...
CYCLING
Reuters

Reuters

218K+
Followers
234K+
Post
110M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy