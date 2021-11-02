CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita County, TX

Allred inmate killed after alleged assault by cellmate

By Larry Statser, Dylan Jimenez
 4 days ago

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — An Allred prison inmate died Friday afternoon after officials said he was beaten by his cellmate.

A Texas Department of Criminal Justice spokesperson said corrections staff saw inmate Jonathan Anderson, 30, assaulting his cellmate, Brandon Kihega, 36, in their cell a few minutes past 1 p.m. October 29.

Officers removed Anderson from the cell and began life-saving measures on Kihega and he was taken to the prison medical facility. He was pronounced dead at 2:01 p.m. Friday.

An investigation will be conducted by the Office of the Inspector General. Anderson was received in May 2019 on a four-year sentence for two counts of harassment of a public servant in Anderson County.

Kihega was serving a life without parole sentence for capital murder in Bowie County.

He and his half-brother Justin Childs were convicted of the shooting death of a man in 2011. Childs also received a life without parole sentence.

Authorities said they had been drinking and arguing about who had the best possessions. Kihega said they had been playing with a gun when it accidentally discharged, shooting the victim in the face.

However, the autopsy showed two entry wounds, one to the face and one to the side of the head, at close range, and an expert witness testified that it would have been impossible for it to have been an accidental discharge.

