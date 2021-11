The Laramie Police Department is asking the public to be on the lookout for 18-year-old Laramie resident, Phoenix Cerenil. She was last contacted on 10/31/2021 in Laramie and has not been heard from since. She is 5'9", 170 lbs, brown hair, and eyes, possibly wearing a hoodie, white shoes, a black winter coat, and a backpack.

LARAMIE, WY ・ 4 DAYS AGO