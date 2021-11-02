CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daviess County, KY

DCPS sponsor food drive for families in need

By Seth Austin
 4 days ago

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ky (WEHT) – The Daviess County Public Schools Family Resource and Youth Services sponsored a food drive on Tuesday to help families in need get the food they need for the upcoming holidays.

The Thanksgiving Food Drive was held at both Owensboro Walmart locations. People donated food ranging from canned soups to pasta noodles and even cookie mix to be given to families who need it the most.

School officials say they do this every year to benefit families in need.

