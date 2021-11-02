CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo, TX

Alcohol sales at Angelo State sporting events

By Kayla Brown
 4 days ago

SAN ANGELO, Texas (KLST / KSAN) – After selling alcohol on a temporary license since September, Angelo State University applied for a permit to sell alcohol at sporting events. The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission has since denied that permit due to a city zoning ordinance.

The ordinance prohibits the sale of alcoholic beverages, beer and wine within 300 feet of a tax-supported elementary or secondary public school. Glenn Middle School and Crockett Elementary are within that limit from the Angelo State property.

City of San Angelo Planning Commission holds public discussion of sidewalk ordinance

Lane Carter, on San Angelo City Council, explains, “the permit to sell alcohol is through T-A-B-C, but our zoning ordinance prevented them from doing that so it was waiting for us for the approval for T-A-B-C to grant theirs.”

With the city’s approval to amend the ordinance, now Angelo State will re-apply for a T-A-B-C license to sell alcohol at sports events, but City Council Member, Harry Thomas, says the process could take at least a month.

