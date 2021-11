The road to recovery. Wendy Osefo revealed on Thursday, October 28, that her 2-year-old daughter, Kamrynn, spent a week in the emergency room. “One minute I’m headed to LA to be a guest on @therealdaytime and the next minute I have to rush my daughter to the Emergency Room,” the Real Housewives of Potomac star, 37, captioned an Instagram slideshow. “When life gives you lemons (no matter how bitter it is) you make a glass of lemonade. Thankful that my @kamrynnkapri is making a full recovery, but spending a week in the ICU really puts life in perspective. Good luck to my RHOP sisters and @ashleyboalchdarby for holding it down in my absence.”

