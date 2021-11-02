CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

MSU’s Smith enjoying first career TD reception

By Dan Lucy
KOLR10 News
KOLR10 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QTeSA_0ckfCzSd00

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The 17th-ranked Missouri State Bears will be looking for their sixth victory of the season Saturday in Carbonale.

In our Bear Nation report, Missouri State will be facing seventh-ranked Southern Illinois.

The Salukis are 6-2 and right in front of the Bears in the Valley standings sitting at number two.

The Bears players are still giddy about the come from behind win over North Dakota last week.

Missouri State sixth year senior Isaac Smith caught the game winning touchdown pass with 15 seconds left in the game.

It’s his first career touchdown with the Bears.

“I guess it didn’t hit me right away. It felt good but at the same time we knew the game wasn’t over just yet. Myself personally, I wanted to see that clock at all zeros until I got too excited,” said Smith.

Reporter: “How many times have you watched it?”

Smith:”To be very honest. A little over a hundred times. I’ll just be sitting or laying down and keep playing the replay. But it was a great moment, I’ll say that yea.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KOLR10 News

Missouri State upsets No. 7 Southern Illinois on the road

CARBONDALE, Ill. — No. 17 Missouri State football (6-3, 5-2) is right back in the FCS playoff conversation behind a Saturday upset at No. 7 Southern Illinois, 38-28. The Bears exploded in the second half for 28 points and ended with 480 total yards in the victory. MSU QB Jason Shelley ran for two touchdowns […]
MISSOURI STATE
KOLR10 News

Miller volleyball sweeps state championship for first title

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Miller Volleyball claimed its first ever state championship Saturday in dominant fashion as the Cardinals swept Gideon, 3-0. Miller won the sets 25-15, 25-20, and 25-18 to earn what is the school’s first ever girls championship and second ever championship for either boys or girls sports. The Cardinals finish the season with […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Lady Bears score 100, beat Lincoln

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Lady Bears broke the century mark in the first exhibition game of the season on Tuesday. They repeated that success in the exhibition finale. Missouri State beat Lincoln 100-44 in the second exhibition game of the season on Friday at JQH Arena. Jasmine Franklin recorded a 21 point, 11 rebound double-double […]
MISSOURI STATE
KOLR10 News

Petrino’s Bears hit the road to Carbondale

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Missouri State football Bears will continue their mission for a second straight NCAA playoff appearance. In our Bear Nation report, one big key is to win Saturday at Southern Illinois. 17th-ranked Missouri State is 5-3 on the season, the seventh-ranked Salukis are 6-2. Bobby Petrino’s Bears have won three of the last five […]
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Springfield, MO
College Sports
City
Springfield, MO
Local
Missouri Football
State
Missouri State
Springfield, MO
Football
State
North Dakota State
Springfield, MO
Sports
Local
Missouri Sports
Local
Missouri College Sports
KOLR10 News

NCAA adds more penalties for 2019 MSU volleyball violations

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–After a two year investigation, the NCAA has released it’s infractions report on Missouri State volleyball violations under former coach Melissa Stokes. In our Bear Nation report, the NCAA reviewed the independent investigation performed by MSU in 2019. Bears Athletics Director Kyle Moats will not appeal this final decision. The NCAA confirmed that over […]
MISSOURI STATE
KOLR10 News

NCAA releases decision on 2019 Missouri State volleyball violations

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- According to the NCAA, the Missouri State women’s volleyball program committed numerous violations involving recruiting, benefits, athletically related activities outside the playing season, and impermissible coaching activity, according to a decision released by a Division I Committee on Infractions hearing panel. Melissa Stokes, the former MSU women’s volleyball head coach was involved in […]
MISSOURI STATE
KOLR10 News

Strafford, Rogersville take second in state volleyball

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo–The Missouri state volleyball championships continued in Cape Girardeau Friday. Two area teams were in the semifinals, and two others were playing for state championships. In class three, Strafford going for its first state title in school history facing Blair Oaks. First set Strafford up one, Christa Duffel slams down the kill, she […]
MISSOURI STATE
KOLR10 News

1st & 10 Playoffs Nov. 5th

This is KOLR10 Sports high school football coverage from district semifinals from November 5th. Coverage includes: Lebanon 35, Camdenton 14 Glendale 34, Rolla 28 Fair Grove 47, Mt Vernon 0 Joplin 24, Nixa 13 And the 1st & 10 scoreboard
HIGH SCHOOL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Msu#Southern Illinois#American Football#Missouri State Bears#Bear Nation#Salukis
KOLR10 News

Evangel preps for must win game against Benedictine

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Evangel Valor football team needs a little help if it’s to get into the NAIA playoffs. Chuck Hepola’s team will host Benedictine in a must win game Saturday. The Valor is 2-1 in Heart of America South Division play. Baker and Central Methodist are both 3-0 and play each other Saturday. Evangel lost […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Drury volleyball sweeps SBU 3-0

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Drury volleyball team was in action Tuesday night at the O’Reilly Family Event Center. Drury was looking for its 18th win of the season against Southwest Baptist. The Bearcats were looking for win number 11. And SBU setting up Ashley Lasher on the near side for the kill and it’s a 4-4 game. […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton named Defensive Rookie of the Month

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After an impressive showing in October, Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton has been named Defensive Rookie of the Month by the NFL. Despite a struggling defense, Bolton has been a bright spot as his speed and athleticism has helped the team’s run defense as his snap count increases. Bolton recorded […]
NFL
KOLR10 News

KOLR10 News

2K+
Followers
924
Post
375K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news website covering news, weather, and sport stories in southwest Missouri, https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

 https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy