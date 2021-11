For the message of the cross is foolishness to those who are perishing but to us who are being saved it is the power of God, salvation. To activate the power of God it requires faith and obedience to Jesus Christ by the Holy Spirit. This requires submission, for He is the author of eternal salvation, to all who obey Him called by God as High Priest according to the order of Melchizedek. (Hebrews 5:8-10)

