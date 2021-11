Remember all those sources who insisted that Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are just friends after they were spotted holding hands last weekend? Yeah, about that. On top of Kim visiting “Pete Davidson’s native New York City” and having dinner with him on Staten Island on Tuesday night, TMZ is out here reporting that they went out again on Wednesday night. According to the outlet, Kim and Pete had dinner with friends at Zero Bond in NYC, which they arrived at separately about ten minutes apart.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO