Reinvent Technology Partners Y ("RTPY") (NASDAQ: RTPY), a special purpose acquisition company that takes a "venture capital at scale" approach to investing, announced that at its Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders held today, RTPY shareholders voted to approve and adopt the previously announced business combination agreement with self-driving company Aurora.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO