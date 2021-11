Eddie Kingston has taken the victory over Lance Archer as the first round of the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament continues, and is getting ready for his semifinal match against Bryan Danielson at AEW Rampage! One of the most curious elements of the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament is that any of those involved in the bracket could feasibly go on to become the next challenger for the world title. Current champion Kenny Omega is set to defend the title against Hangman Adam Page at the AEW Full Gear pay-per-view (thanks to Page winning the opportunity at the Casino Ladder Match), but the next contender is already lining up.

