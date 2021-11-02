Mold complaint at Town & Country Apartments shows residents still frustrated

BINGHAMTON, NY – There’s been another complaint brought to the media about substandard living conditions within the Town and Country apartment complex on Binghamton’s Northside.

Cindy, who asked not to use her last time because she has a history as a victim of domestic violence, says she been battling management over a mold problem in her bathroom.

She says it began soon after she moved in 8 months ago.

Cindy says that maintenance chose to spray paint over the mold rather than clean it.

She also complains of a lack of hot water, no heat, a broken front door knob and rust in her bathroom.

Cindy says she’s had to call code enforcement on multiple occasions.

“They don’t want to do nothing to fix it and correct the problem. My rent is paid on time, I don’t see why I have to go through this. It’s just not fair for a tenant that pays rent to have to go through these conditions. I’m human, I’m not an animal,” she said.

Cindy says she’s suffering from leukemia and her doctor does not want her living in an environment with mold.

She says she plans to move, but needs her security deposit first.

The Town and Country Apartments property manager says they’ve tried to address the issue but Cindy won’t let maintenance into her apartment, canceling appointments, including one today.

The manager also questions whether the black spots are actually mold.

She says she tries to work with Cindy but that she can’t please everyone.

