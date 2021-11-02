CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

Incumbent Gina Driscoll takes lead in early District 6 results

By Natalie Weber
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KRcNT_0ckfA99s00
District 6 City Council incumbent Gina Driscoll (left) is facing a challenge from first-time candidate Mhariel Summers (right). [ Photos courtesy of candidates ]

ST. PETERSBURG — Incumbent Gina Driscoll, 50, led early results Tuesday night over first-time candidate Mhariel Summers, 30, in a race for the District 6 City Council seat.

Driscoll is seeking her second term after first being elected to City Council in 2017. Prior to that, she worked as the sales and marketing chief at the downtown Hampton Inn. She has lived in downtown St. Petersburg since 2006.

Summers is a lifelong St. Petersburg resident who grew up in Coquina Key. She attended the University of South Florida-St. Petersburg where she earned a bachelor’s degree in political science. She has worked for high-profile candidates including U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist, state Rep. Michele Rayner and state Sen. Darryl Rouson.

District 6 encompasses neighborhoods from a wide range of socioeconomic backgrounds, from affluent to poor areas, while also encompassing middle class and gentrifying regions. Its boundaries cover downtown along with part of Midtown, the Old Northeast and down to the bottom of the peninsula.

Summers said she believes Driscoll has not been present for the community in her district. In September, Summers told the Tampa Bay Times she hopes to work for “equity that doesn’t have gentrification as a side effect.”

Driscoll said she worked to increase funding for affordable housing and started the St. Petersburg Food Policy Council to address food deserts.

Driscoll has received endorsements from council members Ed Montanari and Robert Blackmon. As of Friday, she had raised $125,091.10.

Council members Lisa Wheeler-Bowman and Deborah Figgs-Sanders endorsed Summers. The District 6 candidate raised $16,859.45 for her campaign.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Tampa Bay Times

St. Petersburg’s Suncoast Tiger Bay Club seeks to move past recent problems

In an era of divisive and polarized politics, Tiger Bay clubs, devoted to civil political discussion among people of all parties, would seem to be in their moment. But St. Petersburg’s Suncoast Tiger Bay Club instead is recovering from financial difficulties caused by the pandemic, and it faces a disruption in choosing new officers and dissension among its board members.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Elections
Saint Petersburg, FL
Government
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
Saint Petersburg, FL
Elections
Local
Florida Government
Tampa Bay Times

A Florida felon won a GOP congressional primary, but can he hold office?

The winning Republican in this week’s congressional primary in South Florida is a convicted felon who did not go through the state’s process to restore his civil rights after his imprisonment, interviews and records show. That step is required under Florida law for a candidate to hold political office. Jason Mariner, 36, of Palm Beach Gardens, an advertising executive and self-described “America First” conservative candidate, won Tuesday’s GOP primary with 58 percent of votes in the heavily Democratic 20th congressional district.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlie Crist
Person
Robert Blackmon
Person
Darryl Rouson
Tampa Bay Times

Pinellas redistricting board suggests minor changes to commission boundaries

Hampered by the condensed timeframe to analyze U.S. Census Bureau data, the Pinellas County Redistricting Board agreed Wednesday on four potential maps for Board of County Commission districts with relatively minor changes to the boundaries. The commission can adopt a variation of the board’s recommendations or none of them, or propose new changes. However, at this point, there would not be much time for the commissioners to pitch their own maps and give the community time to review them.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Republicans make Florida history, pass Democrats in voter registrations

Florida Republicans have officially reached a milestone they’ve been trending toward for nearly a decade — outnumbering registered Florida Democrats for the first time in state history. Gov. Ron DeSantis touted the achievement for Republicans at the National Conference of State Legislatures Friday morning. “Today for the first time in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Gentrification#Incumbent#City Council#The Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times

Florida officials shielded from testifying on elections law

TALLAHASSEE — A federal judge has shielded seven Republican lawmakers and Gov. Ron DeSantis’ office from having to testify about a controversial new elections law — including testifying about any involvement by the governor’s office in trying to block three University of Florida professors from serving as expert witnesses. Chief...
FLORIDA STATE
Tampa Bay Times

UF faced with thorny - and old - questions about political meddling

TALLAHASSEE — Four of the 13 board members responsible for governing the University of Florida are major donors to Gov. Ron DeSantis’ campaign, giving a collective $661,800 the last few years, according to a review by the Times/Herald. While such political participation from the school’s board of trustees is hardly new, it poses a sudden perception problem for the governing body of a university that is trying to quell concerns that political pressures are jeopardizing the academic integrity of the state’s flagship university.
UNIVERSITY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Housing
Tampa Bay Times

Judge backs DeSantis on prohibition of student mask mandates

TALLAHASSEE — Saying that Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration struck the “right balance,” an administrative law judge Friday rejected a challenge to a state Department of Health rule designed to prevent student mask requirements during the COVID-19 pandemic. The challenge was filed by school boards in Alachua, Broward, Duval, Miami-Dade, Orange...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay employers react to vaccine mandates coming in January

Employers across Tampa Bay have been waiting, and perhaps bracing, for additional guidance on federal vaccine mandates going into 2022. On Thursday, the federal government released the new requirements in the form of two rules: one covering for workers at companies with more than 100 employees, and the other related to workers at health care facilities that treat Medicare and Medicaid patients.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Florida state rules can chill local schools, universities

Florida schools and universities are established to operate with a large degree of independence. Still, state oversight exists, and in many instances it conflicts with what local communities want and expect. On topics such as masks, the courts have been called upon to intervene. One such ruling is expected today. On other matters, advocacy and outspokenness arise. Read on for some of the latest examples, along with more Florida education news.
FLORIDA STATE
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
47K+
Followers
15K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy