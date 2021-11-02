Incumbent Gina Driscoll takes lead in early District 6 results

District 6 City Council incumbent Gina Driscoll (left) is facing a challenge from first-time candidate Mhariel Summers (right). [ Photos courtesy of candidates ]

ST. PETERSBURG — Incumbent Gina Driscoll, 50, led early results Tuesday night over first-time candidate Mhariel Summers, 30, in a race for the District 6 City Council seat.

Driscoll is seeking her second term after first being elected to City Council in 2017. Prior to that, she worked as the sales and marketing chief at the downtown Hampton Inn. She has lived in downtown St. Petersburg since 2006.

Summers is a lifelong St. Petersburg resident who grew up in Coquina Key. She attended the University of South Florida-St. Petersburg where she earned a bachelor’s degree in political science. She has worked for high-profile candidates including U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist, state Rep. Michele Rayner and state Sen. Darryl Rouson.

District 6 encompasses neighborhoods from a wide range of socioeconomic backgrounds, from affluent to poor areas, while also encompassing middle class and gentrifying regions. Its boundaries cover downtown along with part of Midtown, the Old Northeast and down to the bottom of the peninsula.

Summers said she believes Driscoll has not been present for the community in her district. In September, Summers told the Tampa Bay Times she hopes to work for “equity that doesn’t have gentrification as a side effect.”

Driscoll said she worked to increase funding for affordable housing and started the St. Petersburg Food Policy Council to address food deserts.

Driscoll has received endorsements from council members Ed Montanari and Robert Blackmon. As of Friday, she had raised $125,091.10.

Council members Lisa Wheeler-Bowman and Deborah Figgs-Sanders endorsed Summers. The District 6 candidate raised $16,859.45 for her campaign.