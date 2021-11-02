CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Playlist fillers AND gift inspo inside 🎁♫

By Press Release
orcasound.com
 4 days ago

DIANA ROSS – THANK YOU “Singing is my beautiful, delicious obsession” –...

www.orcasound.com

Comments / 0

Related
wers.org

Playlist: New Discoveries 10/26

SUNFLOWER BEAN - “BABY DON’T CRY”. Sunflower Bean just recently released their long awaited single and first new song of this year, “Baby Don’t Cry.” Opening with a guitar riff, the track highlights the indie-rock sound they do so well. The lyrics focus on the difficulty of making real connections while everyone was stuck in their homes during quarantine periods. This New York based band remained off the road for a while, but they stated that they think that it’s made all the difference with how they create music. However, they are looking forward to playing their songs live, including “Baby Don’t Cry” at some point in the near future!
MUSIC
marquettewire.org

MUR’s Ultimate Halloween Playlist

Whether you prefer hip-hop or classic rock, spooky or silly, this playlist has all of your Halloween needs covered. The Monster Mash — Bobby “Boris” Pickett, The Crypt-Kickers. Werewolves of London — Warren Zevon. Time Warp — The Rocky Horror Picture Show Original Cast. Psycho Killer — Talking Heads. Cannibal...
MUSIC
Michigan Daily

Daily Arts’ Spooky Playlist

Inevitably, after the softcore indulgences of autumn, spooky season must fall upon us. The annual “When Harry Met Sally” rewatch must be followed by a first-time “Rosemary’s Baby” viewing. “Autumn in New York” is a jazz tune that lasts as long as the changing leaves do, and the coffee order switch from “iced” to “hot” becomes less a delightful mark of the oncoming brisk weather, and more of a necessity to keep the blood in our fingers circulating.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Diana Ross
c895.org

Save The Wave Playlist (10.28.21)

OMD – Electricity (Edge Remix) Peter Schilling – Major Tom (Coming Home) Fine Young Cannibals – Good Thing (Remix) Sparks & Jane Wiedlin – Cool Places (Remix) Martini Ranch – How Can A Labouring Man Find Time For Self Culture. The Pretenders – Back On The Chain Gang (Remix) Joe...
MUSIC
Bakersfield Californian

November playlist

The weather is cooler, the leaves are falling and the air has a touch of magic to it. We've compiled our monthly playlist with songs that will help you fall into the groove of the season in no time. “Vienna” - Billy Joel. “Tiny Dancer” - Elton John. “Autumn Leaves”...
MUSIC
talkhouse.com

Talkhouse Weekend Playlist: Lily’s Playlist of Inspiration

Lily Konigsberg has made a name for herself as a member of the beloved New York art rock band Palberta and one-half of the pop duo My Idea. Today, her debut solo record Lily We Need To Talk Now is out on Wharf Cat, so to celebrate, she’s sharing with us some of the songs that inspired it.
MUSIC
Fairfield Mirror

Cozy Additions To An Autumn Playlist

As we approach November and the weather is getting colder, a good fall playlist is nearly imperative for every moment. Whether it’s walking through campus to get to class, waiting for the Stag bus or driving to get weekly dinner with your roommates, you need the perfect music to match the tone. Here is a list of songs that make you appreciate the beauty in the changing of the leaves and be able to tolerate the brisk fall air.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fillers
beatportal.com

Playlist of the Week: DJ Marky

Brazilian drum & bass all-star DJ Marky weaves through classic and modern-day weapons in his Playlist of the Week. This playlist ranges from old-school drum & bass that has been on my decks for a long time, to newer tracks from producers who are starting to make a real impact in the scene. I have included a few of my own productions, along with tracks from my upcoming project, Innerground 100, which is the 100th release from Innerground Records.
MUSIC
fargomonthly.com

The Spotlight Staff Playlist

One of the best things about music is discovering new music. And the beauty of discovering new music is that there’s so much out there to discover! That’s why we asked our coworkers to give us a list of their favorite songs and albums. Give them a listen to enrich your lives!
MUSIC
wpr.org

World Cafe 30th Anniversary Playlist: 1993

To celebrate the 30th anniversary of World Cafe, we'll be looking back and posting playlists from each year of the show. As music has evolved over the years, so have our playlists, which have grown to reflect many genres and styles of music. Today we're focusing on 1993. While grunge...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
floodmagazine.com

Trapcry’s “Dangerous” Influences Playlist

If Trapcry’s second record Dangerous sounds like it covers an unusually broad amount of sounds, that may be because the the project saw the Richmond-based artist firmly repping his identity as a queer Black man during a particualarly turbulent period in American life concluding with a global pandemic and the lead-up to the 2020 presidential election. In firm opposition to a lot of the music that got penned over this period, though, Dangerous is most decisively glued together by a sense of pride weaving in and out of its colorful track list, emboldening songs worthy of voguing, twerking, and hitching a ride in fast cars.
MUSIC
sfjazz.org

Playlist: John and Alice coltrane

John and Alice Coltrane (photo by Chuck Stewart) This week, saxophonist Ravi Coltrane brings his exciting project "Cosmic Music" that honors the music of his legendary parents, John and Alice Coltrane. To get ready for the concerts, here is a curated playlist that brings together a cross-section of music from each iconic artist. This playlist will also be used at the SFJAZZ Center for Wednesday's Listening Party with Ravi Coltrane.
MUSIC
Onward State

Your Go-To Gaffeoke Playlist

It’s almost Wednesday night, and you know what that means: It’s time to grab your friends and hit the Shandygaff for some Gaffeoke. Picking out a song to sing on stage in a bar full of strangers might be a little intimidating. Of course, you need to choose a track that’ll really get a crowd going.
MUSIC
theappalachianonline.com

Playlist of the week: ghoulish grooving

With less than a week until Halloween, it’s time to get into a monstrous mood. From witches to werewolves and everything in between, make your week a little more creepy with this playlist. “Monster Mash” and “Thriller” are classic Halloween tunes, but these songs are a great way to spice...
MUSIC
imdb.com

Soundtrack Mix #20: The Parallel Playlist

Parallel cinema cuts loose from the musicality of Bollywood and the common perception of Indian cinema at large. Coming out of West Bengal in the 1950s, parallel cinema appeared as an alternative to the glamour and dance; socially conscious and experimental in style and mood, it maps the origins of art cinema in India, and for the first time, the rest of the world was looking at India as an innovator of film language (Satyajit Ray’s 1955 train sequence Pather Panchali is one of the most celebrated in film history). In this movement, which followed in the wake of Italian neorealism, life's diegetics became the soundtrack, real life movement over set up musical numbers. This mix traces some choice moments in Parallel Cinema’s sound. Many songs and soundtracks from this period have a lofi quality to them—due in part to the quality of audio recording equipment throughout the years of the movement,
THEATER & DANCE
orcasound.com

Afroman and BLAZAR Release “Step It Up”

Legendary hip-hop icon Afroman closed out 2020 with a feature on “WHOLEthing” alongside electronic music producer BLAZAR. Since then, Afroman has signed with BLAZAR’s Cosmic Wire label, and the duo are finding the perfect combination between the present and past. Now, nearly one year later, they are back to put their studio magic on full display with the funk-driven new single, “Step it UP” available via a collaboration between Cosmic Wire and AntiFragile Music (INgrooves/Universal).
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy