Millburn, NJ

Mendham over Millburn - North 2, Group 3 1st round - Girls soccer

By Mak Ojutiku
NJ.com
NJ.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Abigail Fitzsimmons posted a goal and an assist to lead seventh-seeded Mendham to a 2-0 win over 10th-seeded Millburn in the first round of...

www.nj.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Girls Soccer#North Jersey#Millburn North 2#Njsiaa#N J High School Sports
