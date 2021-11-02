CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mixed feelings for Richie Wellens as Doncaster end losing run on the road

By NewsChain Sport
 4 days ago
Richie Wellens was glad to see Doncaster end their dismal away record but frustrated they could not turn a strong second-half showing at fellow strugglers Crewe into a win.

After a run of eight defeats on the road, Rovers secured their first away point of the season with a 1-1 draw at Gresty Road as Joseph Olowu cancelled out Chris Porter’s opener.

After the break Ethan Galbraith was thwarted by keeper Dave Richards and Tiago Cukur wasted a chance to bag a much-needed win for the visitors when he fired wide late on.

Rovers boss Wellens said: “We should have won the game and we wanted to get that goal, but it’s a fine line.

“We were time-wasting at the end and we didn’t want to time-waste, we wanted to win the game. But when you’ve had more or less all the ball and the chances in the second half there’s always that risk you run.

“I thought it was a good energetic away performance. Their keeper has pulled off an unbelievable save from Ethan. When you perform like that and you put all the hard work in, our luck will turn.

“Crewe were there to be had in the last 20 minutes. The three lads up front gave everything and we kept the ball up the pitch and it was just disappointing that Tiago didn’t score.”

“In the second half we played the majority of the game in their half and had a lot of opportunities.”

Porter handed Crewe a 33rd-minute lead after some determined work by Billy Sass-Davies, who retrieved a Tommy Lowery cross which looked to be heading out for the veteran striker to head his 50th goal for Crewe.

But in first-half stoppage time Olowu helped on Ro-Shaun Williams’ cross into the far corner past a helpless Richards for the equaliser.

After the break Porter forced a good save out of Pontus Dahlberg with a fierce drive.

But it was Donny who looked the more dangerous in the final half an hour, making the most of Crewe’s sloppy play to counter-attack dangerously.

A badly-executed free-kick by Scott Robertson almost proved costly, with Cukur setting up Galbraith who forced Richards into an important save.

The draw did neither club any favours, leaving Crewe bottom of the table and without a victory in nine league games.

Alex boss Dave Artell said: “We were the better team in the first half and we played some good stuff. But the second was a bit of a non-event with two teams who were making sure they didn’t lose the game.

“It was two teams whose performance was reflective of where they are in the league. We were whacking the ball at the end and if we’d lost playing like that I’d be mightily annoyed.

“Billy Sass-Davies was probably our best player. It was a terrific assist for the goal and we certainly valued his contribution tonight. He’s a young player finding his feet and it was a really mature performance.”

On Porter’s landmark goal in his 400th league game, Artell added: “He’s scored some goals for us and he’ll score some more. He’s a goalscorer.”

Richie Wellens urges Doncaster to build momentum after rocking Robins

Doncaster boss Richie Wellens is hopeful his side can begin to build momentum after climbing off the bottom of the Sky Bet League One table with a 3-2 win over Cheltenham. Rovers led 3-0 with goals from Joe Dodoo, Tom Anderson and Rodrigo Vilca before the Robins roared back through former Donny pair Alfie May and Andy Williams, after Liam Sercombe missed a penalty.
Charlton run riot in 4-0 win over Doncaster

Charlton secured their second consecutive win by hammering Doncaster 4-0 at The Valley on Saturday. The hosts had the better of the opening exchanges and were rewarded for their bright start in the 22nd minute, Elliot Lee’s inswinging free-kick bypassing everyone in the box en route to goal. The Addicks...
Hull end losing run by beating fellow strugglers Barnsley

George Honeyman and Keane Lewis-Potter scored to secure a valuable 2-0 win for Hull over relegation rivals Barnsley at Oakwell. The Tigers, who had lost their last five Sky Bet Championship games, were on the front foot for large parts of the game and got a deserved victory over the managerless Tykes.
Walter Smith: Decorated football manager who was dedicated to the game

Widely respected throughout the footballing world, Walter Smith, who has died aged 73, was a working-class Glasgow boy who went on to become one of the most decorated football managers of all time. While never a great player himself, during two spells as manager of Glasgow Rangers he delivered 10 league titles, won six League Cups, five Scottish Cups and led the Light Blues to the 2008 Uefa Cup final. In the interim, he also took charge of the Scottish national team and spent four years in England with Premier League side Everton. His ability to transcend the...
Tony Mowbray likes his team's spirit as Blackburn bounce back

Tony Mowbray pointed to his team’s ‘strength of character’ after Blackburn came from behind to deservedly beat Sheffield United 3-1 in the Sky Bet Championship. Smarting from a club record home defeat to Fulham on Wednesday, Rovers made the worst possible start, conceding in the second minute through Rhian Brewster’s stunning volley – his first goal for the club.
Mark Robins salutes 'phenomenal' fightback from 10-man Coventry

Coventry boss Mark Robins hailed a “phenomenal performance” from his team as they twice came from behind with 10 men to beat Bristol City 3-2 . Matty Godden scored a brace, including a 92nd-minute winner, after the Sky Blues had gone 1-0 and then 2-1 behind thanks to a Chris Martin penalty and an Andreas Weimann strike.
We didn't respect the game – Paul Cook rages at Ipswich display

Ipswich boss Paul Cook claimed “you could write a book” on what his team did wrong in their 1-1 FA Cup first-round draw at home to League Two Oldham. The hosts, who won the competition in 1978 but have not tasted victory in a home tie since 2009, were frustrated by the stubborn Latics, who matched their higher division opponents for much of the encounter.
Derek Adams disappointed as Bradford fail to finish off Exeter

Manager Derek Adams expressed his frustration after seeing Bradford concede a late equaliser as Exeter forced an FA Cup replay with a 1-1 draw at Valley Parade. The result extended Exeter’s unbeaten run in all competitions to 16 matches but Bradford were the dominant side and deserved to go in front in the 28th minute when Theo Robinson ran on to Charles Vernam’s pass and slid the ball past keeper Cameron Dawson.
