KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Law enforcement officers from all over the U.S. went to the University of Tennessee to learn more about how to safely de-escalate tense situations. The training was co-hosted by the University of Tennessee Police Department. It was meant to give officers skills, tools and options they can use to safely prevent situations from spiraling out of control. The training was called Integrating Communications, Assessment and Tactics.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 3 DAYS AGO