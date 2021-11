Odell Beckham Jr. has always been a polarizing figure in the NFL and pop culture in general. From his time in New York to the famous boat incident to his love for LSU to his incredible one-handed catches people love Odell Beckham. We all believed that getting Odell away from a declining and past his prime Eli Manning would revitalize his career. Enter Baker Mayfield and the Browns. Baker was supposed to be the quarterback that was perfect for Odell. From his swagger to his ability to connect with his other receivers and teammates, it seemed like a match made in heaven. Well, some things don't turn out as we expect. His first year on the team was his best. He managed to accumulate 1035 yards and 4 touchdowns. His next two years were riddled with injuries but even when he was on the field Baker just wasn't getting him the ball. It was so apparent that Baker wasn't getting him the ball that Odell Beckham Sr. released an 11-minute video of Baker missing Odell on countless throws.

