By Matthew Geagan, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — The Celtics had trouble winning any game to start the season, let alone securing a “signature” win. That changed Thursday night in Miami. The Celtics doused a bucket of cold water all over the Miami’s hot start to the season, handing the Heat just their second loss and the first on their home court. The Boston defense was an asbestos blanket draped all over the Heat offense throughout Thursday night’s game, holding the NBA’s best scoring team to a season-low 78 points and just 34.6 percent shooting. Miami had won five straight games by 13...

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO