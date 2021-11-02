CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

With Win and Russell Wilson's Impending Return, Seahawks Stave Off Undertaker Yet Again

By Nick Lee
SeahawkMaven
SeahawkMaven
 4 days ago

The Seahawks were in a tailspin following Russell Wilson's injury in Week 5. Their flaws were already bursting at the seams with the star quarterback healthy and since exiting against the Rams in Week 5 with a ruptured tendon in his right middle finger, their weaknesses were further exposed, leading to three straight losses.

Things looked bleak for Pete Carroll's crew. Before Sunday, they were sitting at 2-5 in a division that features the Cardinals and Rams, who now both sit at 7-1. There are several teams in the NFC that stand in the way between the Seahawks and one of the three wild card spots.

13 of the 16 NFC teams are currently at 3-5 or better. One of the spots will likely go to the loser of the NFC West race between the Rams and Cardinals, but the other two seem wide open.

The long arm of the Undertaker himself grabbed hold of the Seahawks and began to tug downward after their frustrating loss on Monday Night Football to the Saints two weeks ago. The offense looked to be buried alive under Geno Smith, who took 10 sacks in a two-game span against the Steelers and Saints.

Then the Seahawks were able to kick open the casket and return from the dead, much like everyone's favorite GIF from the Lord of Darkness himself of the WWE realm.

Much thanks to the Jaguars' ineptitude, the Seahawks blasted their way to a 31-7 victory that ended their three-game skid and kept them just barely afloat enough for Wilson to come save them once more.

On the surface, a 3-5 record does not instill much confidence in a playoff run. However, there is a faint optimism because of Wilson's inevitable return. The pin came out of Wilson's finger this week, marking another step towards his recovery and return from a gruesome injury.

Even being at 3-5, the NFC offers opportunity for them to climb out of the grave and ascend once again to the postseason. Per Pro Football Reference, 19 teams have started with such a record and made the playoffs since the adoption of a 16-game schedule. The Rams currently lead the NFC wild card for the No. 1 slot at 7-1. The Saints occupy the second spot at 5-2. The third and final spot in the playoff bracket currently belongs to the 4-4 Carolina Panthers, who are just one game better than the Seahawks.

With still nine games to play, erasing a one-game deficit is certainly attainable. This is especially true when you account for the return of Seattle's franchise quarterback in Wilson and the fact the defense has played much better over the past three weeks. Becoming the 20th team to start 3-5 and make the playoffs isn't far-fetched.

After the bye week, the Seahawks travel to play the Packers at Lambeau Field, which is certainly no picnic, as they haven't won there since 1999. But even if they drop that game, they still have opportunities to make a run at a wild card spot in the NFC. They still have five games against teams with losing records and three of those are at home.

For the moment, the Seahawks were able to loosen the Undertaker's grip in the grave and postpone their funeral. On the fast track to be back under center, Wilson hopes to be the catalyst who ensures their playoff aspirations aren't buried before January.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Saints Reportedly Make A Decision On Cam Newton

The New Orleans Saints are in need of a new starting quarterback, as Jameis Winston is out with a “significant” knee injury. Many have suggested that the Saints make a run at Cam Newton. The free agent quarterback played in the NFC South for most of his career and is very familiar with the Saints. Newton could step in and attempt to lead New Orleans to the postseason.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Seahawks QB Russell Wilson’s 6-word, 1-photo warning to NFL

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson is nearing his return, and if his latest post is any indication, the rest of the NFL should be scared. Wilson has been sidelined after their Week 5 loss to the Los Angeles Rams after badly injuring his middle finger in his throwing hand. He had to undergo surgery to repair the issue, keeping him out of commission from Week 6 to their latest Week 8 outing.
NFL
New York Post

Ciara gives Russell Wilson something to celebrate amid Seahawks’ struggles

Before the Seahawks’ losing streak hit three, injured QB Russell Wilson was in good spirits this week thanks to wife Ciara. Wilson was focused on celebrating the singer, who turned 36 on Monday — the day before Seattle suffered a 13-10 loss to New Orleans. The star QB is still recovering from finger surgery after he sprained his right middle finger in a loss to the Rams earlier this month.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Friday’s Antonio Brown News

On Friday afternoon, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers received some tough news about star wide receiver Antonio Brown. Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians announced that Brown is officially out against the New Orleans Saints. Brown has been dealing with an ankle injury and was spotted on a crutch at practice earlier this week.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Wilson
The Spun

Saints Announce Official Decision On QB Jameis Winston

Jameis Winston’s bounce-back season ended abruptly last Sunday due to a knee injury. The following day, it was announced that he suffered a torn ACL. An ACL injury usually takes six-to-eight months to heal, which means Winston’s season is over. As a result, the Saints have just placed their top quarterback on injured reserve.
NFL
The Spun

There’s Reportedly Growing Russell Wilson Trade “Buzz”

During the NFL offseason, chatter about a potential Russell Wilson trade began to mount. The Seattle Seahawks quarterback publicly expressed his frustration with his organization’s poor performance and even had a set of four teams leak as possible destinations that he would be content to be sent to in a trade.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seahawks#Panthers#American Football#Cardinals#Nfc#Undertaker#Steelers#Jaguars
FanSided

Russell Wilson is about ready to lead a Seahawks resurgence

Russell Wilson had the pin removed from his surgically repaired finger this week and is already back to throwing the football. Wilson tweeted out his preparation for hopefully getting back by week 10 and the video appears to prove Wilson is weeks ahead of the worst-case scenario on how long he would be out due to injury.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
SeahawkMaven

Dear Seahawks, Come As You Are

For years now, there have been two camps among Seahawks fans and, in some ways, coaches and players too. It's either "Let Russ Cook" or let Pete Carroll do his thing, which is rely on a physical run game and play tough defense. We all saw the results of letting...
NFL
SeahawkMaven

Expanded Playoffs, Weak Wild Card Race Give Seahawks Hope... For Now

Through Week 6 of the 2020 NFL season, the Seahawks were coming out of the bye 5-0 and looking primed to compete for a championship. One year later, after that season came to an abrupt end in the wild-card round of the playoffs, they find themselves sitting at the bottom of the NFC West at 2-4—four games out of first place, chasing the league's last undefeated team in Arizona.
NFL
WTOP

Seahawks learn what life is like without Russell Wilson

SEATTLE (AP) — The question always lingered in the backs of minds, even as his durability withstood countless hits and his competitiveness refused to let him be a spectator. What would it be like for the Seattle Seahawks to be without Russell Wilson?. For the past three weeks, the Seahawks...
NFL
SeahawkMaven

NFC West Report: How Seahawks' Rivals Fared in Week 6

With their fourth loss in five weeks, the Seahawks still find themselves at the bottom of the NFC West and the distance between them and first place continues to grow. Here's how the rest of the division fared in Week 6. Arizona Cardinals: Defeated Browns 37-14 The Cardinals remained the...
NFL
SeahawkMaven

With or Without Russell Wilson, Seahawks Desperately Need Home Cooking

Off to a disappointing 2-4 start to the season, the Seahawks are still searching for their first home win of 2021. It's also nearly been two full years—693 days, to be exact—since the last time they gave fans in attendance at Lumen Field a victory to celebrate. That's good enough for four straight losses in front of a supporting crowd—something Seattle has rarely endured in the 19 years of its building's existence.
NFL
SeahawkMaven

SeahawkMaven

Seattle, WA
260
Followers
1K+
Post
35K+
Views
ABOUT

SeahawkMaven is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Seattle Seahawks

Comments / 0

Community Policy