Alabama State

ESPN's FPI spells disaster for LSU football vs Alabama

By Lance Dawe
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
A word to the wise: don’t bring your popcorn for this matchup.

We’ve already seen team burn theirs against the Crimson Tide (7-1) this season.

LSU (4-4) opened as severe underdogs to the No. 3 Alabama Crimson Tide, and ESPN’s Football Power Index doesn’t seem to disagree. The Tigers only have a 5.5% chance to win in Tuscaloosa on Saturday, their lowest chance to win a game this season.

It seems like LSU is going to need some type of miracle to even cover the spread in this game. With the way Alabama is playing offensively (even with their struggles on the offensive line), the Tigers may not have enough in the tank to make this one very competitive, given how depleted they have been on both sides of the ball for weeks.

ESPN’s FPI has LSU pegged as a 6-6 team at the end of the season, with their two wins coming against Arkansas and ULM.

