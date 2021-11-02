CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guatemalan police find 54 Haitian migrants in truck trailer

By Handout
AFP
AFP
 4 days ago
Police officers in Guatemala are checking a group of 54 Haitian migrants who were traveling illegally in a truck to the border with Mexico /Guatemala's National Civil Police Press Office/AFP

Police in Guatemala have found 54 Haitian migrants, including 14 children, traveling toward Mexico in a truck trailer with the hope of reaching the United States, officials said Tuesday.

Two Guatemalans suspected of driving the truck were detained, police spokesman Jorge Aguilar said in a statement.

The Haitians were "immediately given assistance and transported to the border" with Honduras, from where they had entered Guatemala illegally.

Scores of Haitians have arrived in Central America trying to reach the United States, adding to the already large numbers of people from the region also looking for a brighter future there.

Many Haitians arrive in Central America after crossing the treacherous Darian Gap jungle between Colombia and Panama.

More than 100,000 migrants have crossed the Darian Gap in 2021 so far, according to official Panamanian figures, almost as many as during the past six years combined.

Over 50 migrants have died trying to cross that jungle this year alone, according to Panamanian authorities.

The jungle route is full of peril, including wild animals, armed gangs and dangerous rivers.

Retired
4d ago

come on people 🎯😠 WAKE UP USA 🎯 WHY do not get out of the USA 🎯 illegal invading aliens waiting for the support of our taxes. no way, no more.

