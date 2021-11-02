CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Open Door Mission has regular volunteer opportunities

By KMTV Staff
KMTV 3 News Now
KMTV 3 News Now
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CnYNJ_0ckf5LWF00

People heard stories and did some volunteering at an Omaha homeless shelter on Tuesday. The Open Door Mission hosted its Friends of the Mission monthly meeting, which is a chance for people to give their time by helping the mission with a service project or make a donation.

"If we don't have volunteers we're not able to get everything done. We have not quite 100 staff and there's lots to do. So, we have sack lunches to make, people to serve, there's stuff to do at the outreach center to help serve people coming in the door and these guys help with that," said Amy Harvey, Chief Community Relations Officer at Open Door Mission.

The Open Door Mission hosts the meeting on the first Tuesday of every month.

To learn more about holiday volunteer opportunities or how to donate to the shelter visit: OpenDoorMission.org

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Society
Omaha, NE
Society
City
Omaha, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Weather#Charity#The Open Door Mission
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Homeless
NewsBreak
Charities
KMTV 3 News Now

Reminders and tips when winterizing your home

Temperatures have fallen below freezing for the first time this season, which highlights the importance of keeping your home warm this winter. The Omaha Fire Department says there are several things to be aware of to ensure you and your family are safe.
OMAHA, NE
KMTV 3 News Now

KMTV 3 News Now

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Omaha, Nebraska news and weather from KMTV 3 News Now, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy