Celebrities

Who is Dylan Meyer? Age and career of Kristen Stewart's fiancée

By Amber Peake
thefocus.news
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleActress Kristen Stewart, known for her role as Bella Swan in the Twilight films, has announced she and girlfriend Dylan Meyer are finally engaged. Stewart confirmed the news today (Tuesday 2 November), with fans now curious to know more about Dylan Meyer, including her age and career so far....

www.thefocus.news

whowhatwear

This Is Not a Drill: Kristen Stewart Is Officially Engaged

There's nothing quite like an epic engagement announcement to break up the week. During a Tuesday appearance on SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show, Kristen Stewart—who is currently doing press for her forthcoming Princess Diana biopic Spencer—told the radio host that she and her girlfriend of two years, screenwriter Dylan Meyer, were headed down the aisle, and we couldn't be more excited.
POPSUGAR

Kristen Stewart Didn't Exactly Say No to Playing the Joker Opposite Robert Pattinson — There's Hope!

As a Twilight fan and someone who binge-watched all the movies on Netflix, I would lose it if Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson were costars again. Fans have been petitioning for Stewart to star as the Joker opposite Pattinson's Bruce Wayne/Batman in the 2022 film The Batman, and she's not exactly saying no — or yes. During an interview with Variety on Wednesday, Stewart reacted to the social media campaign for her to be Batman's nemesis, chuckling as she said, "I love the energy behind that." She later explained that she probably wouldn't want to take on the Joker because it's "been done so well," but she'd be "totally down" to star alongside Pattinson in the movie as "a freaky, scary person." I don't know what the vision is there, but I'll take it!
WWD

A Closer Look at Kristen Stewart’s Chanel Look on ‘The Tonight Show’

Click here to read the full article. Kristen Stewart stunned once again in another look by Chanel. The actress appeared on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Wednesday in a silvered black embroidered crepe jacket paired with pink and black cotton twill pants, both of which are from the label’s fall 2021 collection. Underneath the jacket, she wore a black lace crop top.More from WWDPhotos from the 'Eternals' Press TourKendall Jenner's Most Fashionable MomentsInside Chanel Cruise 2022 Show in Dubai She was styled by Tara Swennen, who has also worked with stars such as Allison Janney, Idina Menzel and Lana Condor. While...
The Week

Kristen Stewart says only 5 of her movies are 'really good'

If you're looking to check out some really good Kristen Stewart movies, you only have a handful of options — according to Stewart herself. The Twilight star in an interview with the Sunday Times said she believes she's only made "five really good films," out of the "45 or 50 films" she's been in throughout her career. "Ones that I go, 'Wow, that person made a top-to-bottom beautiful piece of work,'" she explained, per Page Six.
Life and Style Weekly

Kristen Stewart Started Raking In the Cash Before ‘Twilight’ Came Out: What Is Her Net Worth?

It’s a well-known fact that Kristen Stewart became an A-lister when she landed the role of Bella Swan in The Twilight Saga. The franchise reached worldwide box office success by 2012, with all five films soaring higher than $3 billion in total. However, the former vampire-adoring actress has been acting since childhood. And now, she has found further success as she landed the lead role as the late Princess Diana in Spencer. Per Celebrity Net Worth, the actress is worth around $70 million.
Cosmopolitan

Fans can't believe what Kristen Stewart just said about Princess Diana

Kristen Stewart is about to return to the big screen in a huge new role, as she stars as Princess Diana in upcoming film Spencer (out 5 November). And while Kristen has spoken extensively about Diana in the run up to playing her, the actress' latest comments about the princess have fans pretty baffled, and it's hilarious.
womansday.com

Kristen Stewart Says 'Spencer' Taught Her That Diana, William and Harry Were Like a "Three-Headed Animal"

Playing one of the most famous and beloved women in modern history is a big undertaking. As Princess Diana in Spencer, Kristen Stewart got to experience that particular kind of stress firsthand. She famously studied up on the People's Princess and, according to the 31-year-old actress, the key to bringing Diana to life on the big screen was understanding the importance of her relationship with her sons, Prince William and Prince Harry.
thefocus.news

Who is Lindsay Rae Hofmann? Age and career of Scott Speedman's beau

Netflix’s You season 3 star Scott Speedman and girlfriend Lindsay Rae Hofmann have announced the birth of their first child. The couple shared the news they were expecting in May and have now revealed they welcomed daughter Pfeiffer Lucia Speedman last week. Following the news, fans of the actor are...
Page Six

Pink Floyd legend Roger Waters, 78, marries 43-year-old former driver

Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters is married for the fifth time at 78 — to a beautiful 43-year-old woman who was his driver. Waters announced on Instagram he has married Kamilah Chavis, whom he has been dating for around five years, posting a series of photos of the happy couple celebrating their wedding in the Hamptons, where he owns a mansion.
