Who is Dylan Meyer? Age and career of Kristen Stewart's fiancée

As a Twilight fan and someone who binge-watched all the movies on Netflix, I would lose it if Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson were costars again. Fans have been petitioning for Stewart to star as the Joker opposite Pattinson's Bruce Wayne/Batman in the 2022 film The Batman, and she's not exactly saying no — or yes. During an interview with Variety on Wednesday, Stewart reacted to the social media campaign for her to be Batman's nemesis, chuckling as she said, "I love the energy behind that." She later explained that she probably wouldn't want to take on the Joker because it's "been done so well," but she'd be "totally down" to star alongside Pattinson in the movie as "a freaky, scary person." I don't know what the vision is there, but I'll take it!

MOVIES ・ 17 DAYS AGO