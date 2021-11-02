Was Mark Pellegrino in 911 season 5 episode 6 ‘Brawl in Cell Block’?

Jerry Douglas (ex-John, Y&R) passed away on November 9 at the age of 88, just shy of his 89th birthday. Born in Chelsea, MA on November 12, 1932, Douglas pursued an acting career after graduation from Brandeis University. He joined the cast of Y&R in March 1982 as John Abbott, the wealthy chairman of Jabot Cosmetics and beloved single father of Ashley, Jack and Traci. The character passed away in 2006 but made sporadic appearances until 2015. Over the span of his long career, Douglas appeared in numerous feature films, including Oliver Stone’s JFK, Avalanche, The Godson, Head Over Spurs in Love, and Mommie Dearest. He leaves behind his wife of 37 years, Kym Douglas, sons Jod and Hunter, and daughter Avra. “On behalf of the entire company of The Young and the Restless, we send our deepest sympathies to the Douglas family on the passing of Jerry Douglas,” said Executive Producer Anthony Morina in a statement. “Jerry came to Y&R in 1982 with an impressive resume of credits. Our show was lucky to have an actor of his caliber join the Y&R cast and introduce the audience to the iconic Abbott family. His contribution to the legacy of Y&R as Abbott family patriarch, John Abbott is still felt to this day. He will be sorely missed.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO