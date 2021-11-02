CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Was Mark Pellegrino in 911 season 5 episode 6 ‘Brawl in Cell Block’?

By Darcy Rafter
thefocus.news
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the article911 season 5 episode 6 “Brawl in Cell Block” has kicked off the return of the series and viewers are curious to know, was that Mark Pellegrino we saw?. The inmates began fighting after two of them got hold of a knife and began stabbing guards. The plot twist...

www.thefocus.news

cartermatt.com

NCIS season 19 episode 6: Why is Mark Harmon still in the credits?

If you watched tonight’s NCIS season 19 episode 6, let alone episode 5 before it, you may still have questions about Mark Harmon’s status. Given that Gibbs recently left the show, why is the actor still in the credits?. If you are confused about this, you’re not alone — but...
TV SERIES
Tell-Tale TV

9-1-1 Review: Brawl in Cell Block 9-1-1 (Season 5 Episode 6)

I will be the first to tell you that Season 5 has not had the smoothest of starts. However, 9-1-1 Season 5 Episode 6, “Brawl in Cell Block 9-1-1,” somehow manages to make up for all that slack. By sticking to one set storyline, this show proves that they are...
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

Chucky Season 1 Episode 4

Everyone is at the hospital. Jake things Lexy is dead ... until she sneaks up on him. She confronts him about the doll and he says it killed his father. She is mad because he put it in her house, but she realizes they need each other to survive. They...
TV SERIES
Brittany Renner
Mark Pellegrino
TV Fanatic

Supergirl Season 6 Episode 20

Lena sits by Lillian's deathbed. Lillian said she tried to save Lex and apologized to Lena, saying she knew about Lena's magical powers and stifled them. Kara returns, and she wants to empower others to be their own heroes. Brainy uses the legion crown to deliver Kara's message, and Lena does a spell to lower everyone's defenses.
TV SERIES
asapland.com

A Discovery of Witches Season 2 Episode Details and Cast

The first season of A Discovery of Witches unleashes the story of another world; people appreciated the show, so that goes with the critics also. Now makers have decided to renew Season 2 of a Discovery of Witches Season 2. In this post, we noted release date, production details, cast, and trailer details of A Discover of Witches Season 2.
TV SERIES
#New Heart#Tea
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Soap Opera Digest

Y&R’s Jerry Douglas Dies At 88

Jerry Douglas (ex-John, Y&R) passed away on November 9 at the age of 88, just shy of his 89th birthday. Born in Chelsea, MA on November 12, 1932, Douglas pursued an acting career after graduation from Brandeis University. He joined the cast of Y&R in March 1982 as John Abbott, the wealthy chairman of Jabot Cosmetics and beloved single father of Ashley, Jack and Traci. The character passed away in 2006 but made sporadic appearances until 2015. Over the span of his long career, Douglas appeared in numerous feature films, including Oliver Stone’s JFK, Avalanche, The Godson, Head Over Spurs in Love, and Mommie Dearest. He leaves behind his wife of 37 years, Kym Douglas, sons Jod and Hunter, and daughter Avra. “On behalf of the entire company of The Young and the Restless, we send our deepest sympathies to the Douglas family on the passing of Jerry Douglas,” said Executive Producer Anthony Morina in a statement. “Jerry came to Y&R in 1982 with an impressive resume of credits. Our show was lucky to have an actor of his caliber join the Y&R cast and introduce the audience to the iconic Abbott family. His contribution to the legacy of Y&R as Abbott family patriarch, John Abbott is still felt to this day. He will be sorely missed.”
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’: Is Michael Weatherly Teasing Major Return Following Mark Harmon’s Departure?

Michael Weatherly is a CBS man through and through. He’s one of the founding cast members of the NCIS franchise. From 2003 to 2016, he played Anthony DiNozzo on the hit CBS series. These days, you can catch him as the brilliant trial consultant Jason Bull on another of the network’s popular offerings, Bull. But is there a return to the long-running NCIS in his future?
TV & VIDEOS
thefocus.news

Who is Cassandra James on General Hospital as co-star drama unfolds?

Uh oh, soap actor Ingo Rademacher is caught in drama once again, and this time it’s with co-star Cassandra James, but who is she on General Hospital?. Ingo Rademacher recently made headlines after rumours swirled that he would be leaving the GH cast since he is against the vaccine mandate – the soap remains as the only daytime series to put the rule in place.
CELEBRITIES
thefocus.news

Who was Maximillion Cooper's first wife before rapper Eve?

Rapper Eve and husband Maximillion Cooper have announced they are expecting their first child together. Following the news, some are curious to know who Maximillion Cooper’s first wife was before he met Eve. We take a look at the British entrepreneur’s family life. Who was Maximillion Cooper’s first wife before...
CELEBRITIES
People

Monster's Ball Actor Coronji Calhoun Sr., Who Played Halle Berry's Son, Dead at 30

Coronji Calhoun Sr., the actor who played Halle Berry's son Tyrell Musgrove in the 2001 film Monster's Ball, has died. He was 30. In a GoFundMe page to help "give Coronji a sacred celebration of life," the actor's mother, Theresa C. Bailey, said her son died on Oct. 13. She told CBS affiliate WWL-TV that his death was due to congestive heart failure and lung problems.
CELEBRITIES
thesource.com

“I’m Dreamin'” Singer Christopher Williams Reportedly in a Coma

90’s R&B singer Christopher Williams is reportedly in a coma. TheJasmineBrand notes Williams’ cousin, Al B Sure! announced the state of the singer. “Please pray for my better-looking twin brother in a coma,” Al B Sure! wrote on Instagram as the caption for an image of the two. The cause of the coma has not been revealed.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Gossip

Kody Brown Flirts with Fan, Is Awkward AF on Cameo

The man is not wasting any time. Just over a week ago, the Sister Wives patriarch was dumped by Christine Brown, as the mother of six broke the news of her and her spriritual husband's split on Instagram. Is Kody all down in the dumps about it, though?. Is he...
CELEBRITIES

