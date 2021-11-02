FOX13 spills the tea on new company creating jobs in Mississippi

CLARKSDALE, Miss. — It’s tea time for a Mid-South community, and that means jobs.

A tea company setting up shop in Clarksdale Mississippi will create 60 new jobs. As FOX13 found out, the tea is already a hit and it’s barely been on the market.

Ilex Organics, we are told, is going to refurbish a 30,000 square foot factory building that has been closed down. They hope to open up their processing facility in about the next eight months.

”You know, I think there is a real opportunity to bring a new industry, but more importantly a vertical industry that allows for people to participate in every level, from the agriculture of it to the product creation to the marketing of it to the distribution,” said Oliver Luckett, CEO and the son of former Clarksdale Mayor Bill Luckett.

Luckett said the plants that the tea will be made from will be grown and processed here. The idea came from a friend who came to visit.

”The idea came from an ethnobotanist who was visiting my father last fall, and he went in the backyard and he grabbed a handful of leaves and grabbed a handful of leaves from the holly bushes that are in everyone’s back yard here in the south, and he said this makes the most delicious caffeinated tea you have ever had,” Luckett said.

The Mississippi Development Authority announced it is investing 2.6 million dollars in the project. Luckett said he’s already had success selling the tea.

”I went on QVC three weeks ago, and I go back on QVC on Saturday and on Monday, and we have sold over a million dollars worth of Youpon Tea, so yes we have sales.” Luckett said. The company says it is also going to create a line of skincare products.

