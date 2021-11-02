CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brunswick, GA

Attorneys exceed potential juror pool expectations in trial for the killing of Ahmaud Arbery

By Kristen Rary, Action News Jax
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GNHej_0ckf2wYj00

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — Jury selection is nearly complete in the murder trial for the death of Ahmaud Arbery.

Attorneys started questioning 1000 summoned jurors more than two weeks ago, working towards a smaller pool of 64 to build the final panel, which will hold 12 main jurors and four alternates.

Around 6 p.m. tonight, attorneys chose their final 4, and even exceeded the number, keeping more than 65 potential jurors.

When the selection began, dozens of protestors, demonstrators and supporters of the Arbery family showed up outside of the courthouse every day. Since then, things have calmed down. But now, those who have stuck around say the energy in the courthouse is changing.

Rachael Bregman is a rabbi at a local synagogue in Brunswick. She is just one religious leader of many who have been supporting the Arbery family for the last few weeks.

“Many of my colleagues, we are all rotating through,” Bregman says.

The rabbi has sat with family members, supporters and demonstrators as the trial has crawled on. She says they are all showing up as a show of support.

“We are just here to help everyone navigate through the anxiety during this time.”

Today, the final 4 in the pool of 64 potential jurors were chosen. Those who have stayed around the courthouse say things feel different than they did a week ago.

“It’s stressful, it’s a little bit scary, and throughout this whole process the only violence we’ve seen was the violence committed against Ahmaud Arbery.”

They say the air around the courthouse has become tense.

“It’s a little bit of the calm before the storm. I think that the intensity is going to increase, and I want us all to know the difference between anger and violence, between pain violence, between sadness and sorrow and loss… and violence,” Bregman says.

Community members like Camden County NAACP president Timothy Bessent Sr. have the same motivation.

“We don’t never know when we might be on the other end is the Arbery family is now so it’s important for us to come together,” he says.

They hope if opening statements begin in the next week, more people will show up.

“There is a sense of hope. a sense of hope that we are anticipating that the jury selection will be over today and we can move forward with the trial,” Bessent says.

STORY: Investigators share new clues, questions in the mysterious death of a Fernandina Beach housesitter

They believe it’s important to support each other as everyone looks ahead to life after a verdict is reached.

“It’s encouraging when you see so many people come from all around the country to Glynn county. To Brunswick, Georgia. to support the Arbery family. To support this community. that’s very encouraging,” Bessent added.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Action News Jax

EXPLAINER: Here is why crowd surges can kill people

NEW YORK — (AP) — The crowd deaths at a Houston music festival added even more names to the long list of people who have been crushed at a major event. Tragedies like the one Friday night at the Astroworld Music Festival have been happening for a long time. In 1979, 11 people died in a scramble to enter a Cincinnati, Ohio, concert by The Who. At the Hillsborough soccer stadium in England, a human crush in 1989 led to nearly 100 deaths. In 2015, a collision of two crowds at the hajj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia caused more than 2,400 deaths, based on an Associated Press count of media reports and officials’ comments.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
City
Brunswick, GA
Brunswick, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
Action News Jax

Poles protest strict abortion law after pregnant woman dies

WARSAW, Poland — (AP) — Protesters turned out in Warsaw and in many other Polish cities Saturday to decry the country's restrictive abortion law, which they say has led to the death of a young mother with pregnancy that had medical problems. The protesters held portraits of the woman, 30-year-old...
PROTESTS
Action News Jax

Former coal company execs to go on trial for skirting rules

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — (AP) — A group of former coal company officials will go on trial in Kentucky next week for allegedly skirting federal rules meant to reduce deadly dust in underground mines. The four men, who worked for now-bankrupt Armstrong Coal, ordered workers at two Kentucky mines to rig...
INDUSTRY
Action News Jax

Spain investigates 21 who fled plane after emergency landing

PALMA, Balearic Islands — (AP) — Spanish authorities on Saturday were investigating the unauthorized disembarkment of 21 people from a plane that made an emergency medical landing on the island of Mallorca. The incident under investigation occurred late Friday when an Air Arabia flight from Casablanca to Istanbul made an...
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Attorneys#Murder#Juror#Jury Selection#Rabbi
Action News Jax

Astroworld tragedy: Schools identify at least 2 of 8 victims

HOUSTON — At least eight people were killed and hundreds were treated for injuries after a sold-out crowd of nearly 50,000 people surged during rapper Travis Scott’s performance at a music festival Friday night in Houston, authorities said. Officials declared a “mass casualty event” outside NRG Park during the Astroworld...
HOUSTON, TX
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
72K+
Followers
72K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy