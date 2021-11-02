Attorneys exceed potential juror pool expectations in trial for the killing of Ahmaud Arbery

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — Jury selection is nearly complete in the murder trial for the death of Ahmaud Arbery.

Attorneys started questioning 1000 summoned jurors more than two weeks ago, working towards a smaller pool of 64 to build the final panel, which will hold 12 main jurors and four alternates.

Around 6 p.m. tonight, attorneys chose their final 4, and even exceeded the number, keeping more than 65 potential jurors.

When the selection began, dozens of protestors, demonstrators and supporters of the Arbery family showed up outside of the courthouse every day. Since then, things have calmed down. But now, those who have stuck around say the energy in the courthouse is changing.

Rachael Bregman is a rabbi at a local synagogue in Brunswick. She is just one religious leader of many who have been supporting the Arbery family for the last few weeks.

“Many of my colleagues, we are all rotating through,” Bregman says.

The rabbi has sat with family members, supporters and demonstrators as the trial has crawled on. She says they are all showing up as a show of support.

“We are just here to help everyone navigate through the anxiety during this time.”

Today, the final 4 in the pool of 64 potential jurors were chosen. Those who have stayed around the courthouse say things feel different than they did a week ago.

“It’s stressful, it’s a little bit scary, and throughout this whole process the only violence we’ve seen was the violence committed against Ahmaud Arbery.”

They say the air around the courthouse has become tense.

“It’s a little bit of the calm before the storm. I think that the intensity is going to increase, and I want us all to know the difference between anger and violence, between pain violence, between sadness and sorrow and loss… and violence,” Bregman says.

Community members like Camden County NAACP president Timothy Bessent Sr. have the same motivation.

“We don’t never know when we might be on the other end is the Arbery family is now so it’s important for us to come together,” he says.

They hope if opening statements begin in the next week, more people will show up.

“There is a sense of hope. a sense of hope that we are anticipating that the jury selection will be over today and we can move forward with the trial,” Bessent says.

They believe it’s important to support each other as everyone looks ahead to life after a verdict is reached.

“It’s encouraging when you see so many people come from all around the country to Glynn county. To Brunswick, Georgia. to support the Arbery family. To support this community. that’s very encouraging,” Bessent added.

