U.S. Politics

Tucker Carlson's 'Patriot Purge' Is Too Crazy to Believe - and Too Dangerous to Ignore

By Jason Stanley
Houston Chronicle
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePatriot Purge, Tucker Carlson’s new three-part series, is propaganda built around Donald Trump’s Big Lie of a stolen 2020 election and buttressed by a bizarro world, alt-right and alt-reality retelling of the January 6th insurrection. But Carlson’s message being profoundly dishonest doesn’t stop it from being profoundly dangerous: both because it...

www.chron.com

NBC News

Why Fox News won't cut Tucker Carlson loose — even after 'Patriot Purge'

Fox News host Tucker Carlson’s new three-part documentary on the Jan. 6 insurrection began airing last week on Fox Nation, Fox’s subscription streaming service. The documentary has generated condemnation from across the political spectrum for its untruths. NPR media reporter David Folkenflik, to pick just one example, labeled it “pretty dark and often fact-free.” Its critics have blasted the documentary’s false claim that the insurrection was a “false flag” or “honeypot” staged by former President Donald Trump's foes in national security agencies and the left-wing group antifa to smear Trump backers.
mediaite.com

CNN’s Brianna Keilar Goes OFF on Tucker Carlson’s Patriot Purge: ‘Why Does Rupert Murdoch Want to Destroy America?’

CNN New Day shared genuine disgust at Tucker Carlson, Fox News, and Rupert Murdoch over a new Fox Nation series called Patriot Purge, which presents unsettling conspiracy theories, and paints conservative “patriots” as eventual victims of the liberal elite. Carlson aired a new series trailer on Wednesday evening, which featured...
Primetimer

Geraldo Rivera criticizes Fox News colleague Tucker Carlson for "messing around with Jan. 6 stuff" with his Patriot Purge docuseries

“'False flags!? Bullsh*t," Rivera tweeted of Carlson's three-part Tucker Carlson Originals series for Fox Nation featuring debunked conspiracy theories about the Jan. 6 riot at the United States Capitol. In an interview with The New York Times, Rivera says of his Fox News colleague: “Tucker’s wonderful, he’s provocative, he’s original, but — man oh man. There are some things that you say that are more inflammatory and outrageous and uncorroborated. And I worry that — and I’m probably going to get in trouble for this — but I’m wondering how much is done to provoke, rather than illuminate.” He added: "Messing around with Jan. 6 stuff …The record to me is pretty damn clear, that there was a riot that was incited and encouraged and unleashed by Donald Trump.” Asked if he would urge his Fox News bosses to reconsider airing the special, Rivera said: “I don’t want to go there, that’s not my job," adding of Carlson: “He’s my colleague. He’s my family. Sometimes you have to speak out about your family.” Fox News didn't respond to The Times' request for comment.
Fox News

Tucker Carlson: Censorship is mainstream media's last dying grasp at relevance

About 20 minutes into the 2016 presidential campaign, it was pretty clear the American media were horribly addicted to Donald Trump. They hated Trump, obviously, but they also needed Trump in order to live. And that's the face of addiction. If you have ever seen a person grimace while gulping warm vodka before breakfast with shaky hands, you know what it looks like.
Telegraph

Even Geraldo Is Pissed About Tucker Carlson's Unhinged Jan. 6 Movie, Which Has Ties to Pizzagate

It turns out that alleging the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol was a hoax doesn’t sit well with a lot of people. Tucker Carlson this week debuted a trailer for his fantastical upcoming “documentary” that claims the insurrection was a “false flag” operation. The trailer has drawn the ire of politicians and media figures from both sides of the aisle. Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) bashed Carlson after the trailer was released. So too did fellow Fox News personality Geraldo Rivera, who called the “false flag” claim “bullshit.”
TheDailyBeast

Tucker Carlson Is Doing It for the Fish Sticks

Rep. Adam Schiff rejoins the pod to warn that “we“ ”re at a very tenuous point in the history of our democracy” with “singularly destructive voices like Tucker Carlson” and “people running around the country still pushing the Big Lie to strip independent elections officials of their duties and get them over to Trump acolytes who will overturn the next election if they lose it. It“ ”s a pretty frightening moment.”
HuffingtonPost

ADL Urges Fox To Take 'Moral Responsibility' And Pull Tucker Carlson's Jan. 6 Doc

The Anti-Defamation League on Thursday urged Fox Corp. boss Lachlan Murdoch to pull Fox News personality Tucker Carlson’s upcoming “Patriot Purge” series on the Jan. 6 Capitol attack, citing the company’s “moral responsibility.”. “I strongly urge you to reconsider airing this program. It has the potential to fuel misdirected anger...
mediaite.com

Fox News Host Destroys Tucker Carlson’s Replacement Theory

Tucker Carlson once again made the case last night that the Democratic Party is “replacing” Americans with undocumented immigrants, a group the Fox News host describes as “more obedient” Democratic voters. Carlson has been promoting the idea on his Fox News show for months, despite a public backlash against a...
The Independent

Tucker Carlson goes on transphobic rant at Biden appointee likening her to a horse

Just one week after drawing condemnation for a homophobic attack on Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, Fox News host Tucker Carlson is attacking another LGBT+ Biden administration official.This time, Carlson’s target was Dr Rachel Levine, the Assistant Health and Human Services Secretary for Health and the highest-ranking openly transgender person currently serving in the US government.Earlier this week, Dr Levine was commissioned as an officer of the US Public Health Service Commissioned Corps, one of the United States’ eight uniformed services. Because Dr Levine’s position within HHS places her in charge of USPHS, US law requires that she be appointed to the...
Telegraph

She's been Vice President for a year – so where exactly has Kamala Harris gone?

The historic nature of Kamala Harris’s election as the first female vice president of the United States seemed to creep up quietly, around election day last November; when the inauguration followed a few weeks later, the new Veep was to have her day in the sun. Resplendent in suffragette purple, Harris drew every eye at the ceremony, Biden relegated to the role of supporting actor.
