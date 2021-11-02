Downtown Spooktacular

For roughly 12 hours, Diana Amira sat and waited to ensure she’d have the best spot to watch when Travis Scott took the stage at the sold-out Astroworld music festival Friday night in Houston. But about an hour and a half before the show started, as everyone stood up in...
Tesla shares slumped about 5% in premarket trading after its CEO Elon Musk said he would sell 10% of his holdings — about $20 billion worth — in the electric car maker based on the results of a poll he conducted on Twitter
Erbil, Iraq — Iraq's prime minister was unharmed in an attack by an explosive-laden drone on his residence in Baghdad's heavily fortified Green Zone, officials said Sunday. Iraqi state media described the attack as an assassination attempt on the prime minister, Mustafa al-Kadhimi. In a televised video message, al-Kadhimi said...
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A federal appeals court on Saturday temporarily halted the Biden administration’s vaccine requirement for businesses with 100 or more workers. The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals granted an emergency stay of the requirement by the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration that those workers be vaccinated by Jan. 4 or face mask requirements and weekly tests.
(CNN) — President Joe Biden's soon-to-be-signed $1 trillion infrastructure legislation is a direly needed political win and a vindication of his entire creed of politics. But on its own, it is unlikely to rescue a wobbling presidency as midterm elections loom. If ever a President needed a break, it was...
Kylie Jenner said early Sunday on Instagram that she was "devastated" by the deaths at her boyfriend Travis Scott's Astroworld music festival in Houston. At least eight people died and dozens more were injured during Scott's performance Friday when a crowd surge crushed concertgoers. "Travis and I are broken and...
LOS ANGELES — Travis Scott’s high-energy performances are known for being chaotic and fun-filled shows with concertgoers encouraged to take part in a raucous nature involving mosh pits, crowd surfing and stage diving. Welcome to Scott's Astroworld Festival — where concertgoers can become their rebellious selves. Tragically, the Grammy-nominated rapper's...
First lady Jill Biden and Dr. Vivek Murthy, the surgeon general, will be visiting a children's vaccination clinic at a school in McLean, Virginia, with historic significance in vaccine delivery. Franklin Sherman Elementary School was the first school in the nation to give children the polio vaccine in 1954. Jill...
Democrats are shifting their focus to passing their social spending package now that the House has given final approval to the bipartisan infrastructure bill, though the party still has a handful of issues to work through before declaring success on a key part of President Biden ’s legislative agenda. A...
